 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35

  • 0

LAGO VISTA — Cameron used a huge third quarter to help put away Lago Vista 71-35 in nondistrict action to open the season Friday.

Leading 36-28 at halftime, the Yoemen scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to seize control of the game. During the period, Cameron’s Landen Green returned a blocked field goal attempt 66 yards for a touchdown, then Braylan Drake threw a 19-yard TD pass to Ja’Qualyn Fields and a 17-yarder to Charlie Mayer for a 57-28 lead. Kardarius Bradley finished off the quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run.

Drake completed 16 of 21 passes for 253 yards and three TDs. Bradley ran for 112 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, and Armando Reyes added 30 yards and two more scores on seven carries.

Lago Vista generated 422 yards of offense to Cameron’s 425, but the Yoemen forced two turnovers while giving up none.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert