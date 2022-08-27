Cameron 71, Lago Vista 35

LAGO VISTA — Cameron used a huge third quarter to help put away Lago Vista 71-35 in nondistrict action to open the season Friday.

Leading 36-28 at halftime, the Yoemen scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to seize control of the game. During the period, Cameron’s Landen Green returned a blocked field goal attempt 66 yards for a touchdown, then Braylan Drake threw a 19-yard TD pass to Ja’Qualyn Fields and a 17-yarder to Charlie Mayer for a 57-28 lead. Kardarius Bradley finished off the quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run.

Drake completed 16 of 21 passes for 253 yards and three TDs. Bradley ran for 112 yards and two TDs on 15 carries, and Armando Reyes added 30 yards and two more scores on seven carries.

Lago Vista generated 422 yards of offense to Cameron’s 425, but the Yoemen forced two turnovers while giving up none.