CAMERON — Cameron’s Kardarius Bradley ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and Armando Reyes added three more TD runs to lead the Yoemen past Yoakum 62-28 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Overall, Cameron (2-0) generated 406 yards and 25 first downs and held Yoakum (0-2) to 308 yards and 12 first downs.

Cameron will host Waco Connally next week, while Yoakum will host Cuero.