Cameron 60, Rockdale 23
CAMERON -- Cameron’s Ryan Muniz passed for three touchdowns and Phaibian Bynaum rushed for two as the Yoemen rolled to a 60-23 District 11-3A Division I victory over the Rockdale Tigers on Friday night in the “Battle of the Bell.”

Muniz completed 9 of 15 passes for 132 yards with Trayjen Wilcox, Pharrell Hemphill and Bynaum each catching a touchdown. Bynaum rushed for 185 yards on 25 carries with TD runs of 2 and 34 yards.

Rockdale (3-3, 1-1) took a 3-0 lead on Daniel Romero’s 31-yard field goal, but Cameron (2-2, 2-0) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 26-3 lead.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 13 of 27 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and he also ran for 88 yards on 16 carries.

