Cameron 58, McGregor 21

MCGREGOR — Cameron’s Trayjen Wilcox returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown, and Kardarius Bradley scored on a 7-yard run for a first-quarter lead the Yoemen never relinquished in a 58-21 victory over McGregor on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action.

Braylan Drake completed 14 of 18 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns for Cameron (5-2, 3-0), and he ran for 77 yards and a TD on just four carries. Four different Yoemen caught TD passes including Ja’quorius Hardman, Armando Reyes, Wilcox and Charlie Mayer, and Tavares Crittendon also ran for a TD.

Landen Greene helped lead Cameron’s defense with an interception.

The Yoemen will host Rockdale next Friday, and McGregor (1-7, 0-4) will play at Academy.

