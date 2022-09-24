Cameron 48, Lorena 44

LORENA — Cameron’s Braylan Drake completed 21 of 26 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns as the Yoemen beat Lorena 48-44 to open District 11-3A Division I play on Friday.

Armando Reyes ran for 45 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Cameron (3-2, 1-0), while Drake had 25 yards and a TD on five carries. Trayjen Wilcox had six catches for 89 yards, and Ja’Quorius Hardman had six catches for 64 yards and a TD. Reyes also caught two passes for 41 yards and a score.

Lorena’s Kasen Taylor ran for 98 yards and two TDs on 16 carries, and Jackson Generals threw for 179 yards and two TDs and ran for 43 yards and another score.

Cameron is off next Friday, while Lorena (3-2, 0-1) will play at Academy.