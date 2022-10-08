Cameron 48, Little River Academy 13

CAMERON — The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoemen used a huge first-half effort and big night from Kardarius Bradley to fashion a 48-13 victory over Little River Academy on Friday in District 11-3A Division I action.

Bradley opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 68 and 50 yards in the first quarter, and Charlie Mayer caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. Armando Reyes then returned an interception 73 yards for another score, and Landen Greene added a 46-yard TD pass to Ja’Quorius Hardman for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Bradley finished with 179 yards and three TDs on just 10 carries.

Kason Goolsby also had an interception for the Yoeman defense.

Cameron (4-2, 2-0) will play at McGregor next Friday, while Academy (3-4, 1-2) has a bye.