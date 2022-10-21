Cameron 47, Rockdale 21

CAMERON — Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw four touchdown passes to lead the Yoemen to a 47-21 District 11-3A Division I victory over the Rockdale Tigers in the 68th “Battle of the Bell” on Friday night.

Rockdale (2-6, 1-3) scored on the game’s first play with a 70-yard run by Tim Grice, but Cameron (6-2, 4-0) answered with three touchdowns for a 21-7 lead as Armando Reyes had a 27-yard catch and Ja’quorius Hardman a 24-yard grab.

Drake threw for 207 yards, completing 18 of 27 passes with two TDs to Reyes and one each to Trayjen Wilcox and Hardman. Javares Crittendon added 57 yards and two TDs on nine carries.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw a pair of TD passes to Tim Owens, who had five receptions for 82 yards, but Barcak completed only 8 of 21 passes for 107 yards. Grice added 104 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Cameron put the game away with three straight touchdowns for a 41-14 lead. Reyes caught a 16-yard TD pass with 31 seconds left in the first half. Wilcox’s 48-yard touchdown catch was the only score in the third quarter, and Crittendon’s 7-yard TD run came early in the fourth quarter.

Cameron has a 45-22 lead in the “Battle of the Bell” as the teams play for a brass train bell donated to the two school districts by the Rockdale Sandow & Southern Railroad in 1954.