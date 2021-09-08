 Skip to main content
Calvert won’t open season until Sept. 24
The Calvert football team won’t open its 2021 season until Sept. 24, coach Michael Thomas confirmed Tuesday. Calvert will host Legacy Christian Academy with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

The Trojans, who have just eight players on their roster, have yet to play a game this season. They had to cancel their first game due to injuries and didn’t have enough players for their game last Friday against Emery/Weiner.

Despite having not played a game, Calvert is still ranked fourth in Texas Football’s Class A Division II poll this week.

