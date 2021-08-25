Calvert plans to lean on speed this fall during coaching transition

“A lot of us, we’ve been playing with each other since Pee Wee and we’ve been through ups-and-downs with each other,” Corona said. “We grew up with each other, so we’ve been sticking with each other our whole lives, and we’re ready to face whatever we have this season.”

During the Trojans’ scrimmages, Thomas said Weikert has been shadowing him but added he hopes Weikert will take full reign of play-calling by district play. The two also have talked with other prominent 6-man coaches to get mentorship.

“He’s been more than willing to learn the 6-man game,” Thomas said. “He’s not coming in and saying he knows it all. He’s more like, ‘How can I get better?’ That’s the motto we’ve been showing with the kids is ‘1% better’ and it gets done.”

On the field, Calvert loses five seniors from last year’s team, and the Trojans didn’t add any freshmen to this year’s squad.

“I would say the strength is not going to be in our numbers,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be in our talent and our execution. We have a lot speed as always, and that’s going to be our strength. We’re going to go more to a spread style and try to use our speed to continue being the Calvert Trojans.”