Calvert hires new head football coach just before fall drills start

If Calvert’s football season tops its off-the-field drama, the Trojans are in for a thrilling season that could turn into a movie.

The Trojans were a top-10 program in danger of starting the season without a head coach until landing Eric Johnson less than four days before the start of fall drills. The former Patton Springs head coach accepted the job on July 29.

“I came in here on Aug. 1 at 9 [a.m.],” Johnson said. “I signed my contract, and at 11 I was having practice.”

So far, it’s been a blast.

“I’m super excited about this team,” Johnson said. “They’re quick. They’re fast. They have good football acumen for the most part. They’re going to be a good staple to start building a program with.”

Johnson inherited an eight-player roster, all veterans who have impressed the new coach. Junior wide receiver Kevondre Corona was a second-team all-state pick last year by the Texas 6-Man Coaches Association. Senior Cohan Thompson is a spread back who was a second-team all-region pick. Thompson was second in the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet last year. Thompson and senior wide receiver Giovanni Diaz ran on the 4x100 relay team that placed fifth at state.

All but one of the players competed on the boys basketball team that reached the state tournament in March, and senior linebacker Antonio Porter also earned honorable mention all-state honors.

“Antonio is a freaking animal,” Johnson said. “That kid is what you call a true football player.”

Porter also plays quarterback and fullback.

“I’m everywhere,” Porter said. “Basically wherever the ball’s at, there’s where I’m at.”

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is a tough matchup.

“I feel like I’m more effective on offense, because I can use my size for dives to get first downs and touchdowns,” Porter said. “Whatever happens in the game, whatever’s there I take it. If I have to run it, I’ll run it. If I have to pass it, I’ll pass it.”

Johnson and the players had a smooth transition in fall camp.

“We’re doing a real good job of gelling. Everything is going to be really fun,” Johnson said. “There should be a little buzz for our younger kids to really want to step up and get a few more kids involved in this program and make a real good name for Calvert.”

Johnson has a chance to bring stability to a program that has been looking for it since head coach Ja’Marcus Ashley left in June 2021 to be an assistant at Bryan. It was quite a blow because Ashley, a Calvert alum and former standout, had made Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine’s best coaches under age 40 in 2019 and ’20, quite a coup for Ashley and Calvert since the list included college coaches along with the state’s highest classifications.

Calvert hired Jordan Weikert at the end of last summer to be its head football coach, but he left after just a few weeks. Head boys basketball coach Michael Thomas, who had been assisting Weikert, served as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Thomas was hired as Denton’s head boys basketball coach in April, taking along with him his son MJ, who was an all-state tight end and all-regional linebacker.

Calvert hired Waco Parkview’s Josh Hayes in late May, but he left in early July to be an assistant football and baseball coach at Axtell.

Calvert sent its top players to The Eagle’s eighth annual Media Day on July 27 despite not having a head coach.

“When the head coach comes, we’re going to be ready,” Thompson said.

Added Porter: “He’s going to be real lucky.”

Johnson said all coaches are lucky because they work with youth, but only a few coaches work with programs that have tradition and pedigree.

“When I walked into Calvert and walked through the halls and you see all those regional semifinals, state semifinals, state final wooden trophies, you know there’s some pedigree in here,” he said. “And to be able to come in here and see if I can fit one of the molds to do that is more exciting than anything you can do. This is a chance not many coaches get.”

Johnson coached at Patton Springs for four years, going 9-26. He brought stability with no forfeits after the program had 25 in the previous decade with at least one forfeit in eight different seasons.

In late May he was hired at Burkeville, which is dropping to 6-man this season. Johnson, who had applied at Calvert previously, re-applied when the job re-opened.

NOTES — Calvert lost in bi-district last year to Oglesby, 48-30, its earliest exit since 2012 when it didn’t make the playoffs. “A lot of us on the team, we took it personally,” Thompson said. The Trojans had won 14 straight in the series with Oglesby spanning 23 years. Calvert was coming off a 48-26 loss to Oakwood for the district title. “We came out wrong [against Oglesby],” Porter said. “We had a lot of misbehaviors in the game before, so one of our main players got ejected and was out for the first half [against Oglesby].” ... Johnson said speed and intensity are a must. “Number two, we want to dictate the terms,” Johnson said. “I like for my kids to be proactive. We don’t want be to reactive. My teams are going to have endurance. That’s three things for sure when you play an Eric Johnson team. We’re going to go, and we’re going to go, and we’re going to go ... because you’ll see it in me.”