 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calvert hires new football coach

  • 0

Waco Parkview Christian Academy football coach Josh Hayes has left the Pacers to take over as Calvert’s new head football coach, he announced on social media Thursday. Hayes coached Parkview Christian for three seasons, going 11-20 with a trip to the TCAF Division II 6-man state semifinals in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SEC Tournament Postgame vs Florida: Jim Schlossnagle, Micah Dallas, Trevor Werner

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert