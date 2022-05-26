Waco Parkview Christian Academy football coach Josh Hayes has left the Pacers to take over as Calvert’s new head football coach, he announced on social media Thursday. Hayes coached Parkview Christian for three seasons, going 11-20 with a trip to the TCAF Division II 6-man state semifinals in 2020.
Calvert hires new football coach
EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
