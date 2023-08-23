Calvert head football coach Eric Johnson is ready for a much smoother year two.

The Trojans nearly didn’t have a head coach to start last season until Johnson was hired and arrived at Calvert on Aug. 1, giving the team and its new leader little time to get to know each other before the games began.

“It was a tough year,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have as many kids as we thought would come out, and we kind of mulled through. I think one game we played and we had to finish with five or so. It’s just kind of hard at the 6-man level because of the kids we don’t have.”

Despite the late arrival of Johnson and limited roster size, Calvert was able to go 4-6 overall in 2022 with a 2-1 mark in District 11-A-II to reach the playoffs. Calvert’s season ended in bi-district with a loss to Bluff Dale.

“We made it to the playoffs, and that is what’s your intention every year,” Johnson said. “So as far as I’m concerned we made progress.”

This season, reinforcements are arriving for the Trojans and their returning players. A talented group of about five or six freshmen are joining the program, which has Johnson and the players excited.

Johnson says as eighth graders last year that group only lost one 6-man game and won its other games all by the 45-point mercy rule.

Still, entering high school is a big difference and with only a few returning players, there’s going to be a learning curve for the Trojans at the start of 2023.

“I think I only had three returning kids, and then those others from junior high, so they will have to learn pace of the game and all that stuff,” Johnson said of his roster. “We’ll be better off fundamentally and more familiar with what we do absolutely. We should get off to a better start than we did last year.”

Defensive end/running back Kevondre Corona, a three-year all-state performer, has been impressed with the freshmen this offseason.

“Oh, yes, those guys work,” Corona said. “All they do is work. They like to work, and with them added to our team, we’re destined for greatness.”

One of those incoming freshmen that the Trojans head coach is excited about is quarterback J’Courie Porch, who will play other positions as well as seeing snaps under center.

Junior nose guard Orlando Garza got to see what Porch can do last season.

“I noticed in his junior high games that he’s really fast,” Garza said. “He sees things before they come, and so I feel like that’s going to play out perfect.”

Along with Porch, Johnson mentioned Corona, kicker Uriel Lopez and lineman Ty’Derrius Thomas as some of the other impactful players for the Trojans.

Corona is one of the three returning players to the roster and is challenging himself to step into a leadership role in his final season with the Trojans.

“I plan on being a better me, being a better leader,” Corona said. “It’s just something I lacked in previous years, and in order for us to succeed, I feel like that’s what I have to do. Hopefully we do it.”