Calvert football coach Ja’Marcus Ashley headed to Bryan

Calvert’s Ja’Marcus Ashley has stepped down as the Trojans' head football coach and athletics director, making the announcement in a Facebook post June 28.
Calvert ISD Superintendent Thyrun Hurst confirmed the move, saying Ashley has accepted a position in Bryan ISD and will hold a role with the Bryan High School football team.
"We're excited about his addition," Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers said.
Hurst said Calvert's head football coach and athletic director position has been posted and he is hopeful to find a replacement quickly.
"Coach Ashley decided to move on," Hurst said. "He will truly be missed as a contributor, not only as a contributor to what Calvert ISD has done, but also being a hometown kid from Calvert who understands the Calvert way. He’s definitely going to be missed and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
Ashley, a Calvert graduate, coached the Trojans for three seasons, compiling a 25-10 record. He led Calvert to the playoffs every year, highlighted by a Class A Division II regional final appearance last season.
Ashley was named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine's best 40 coaches under 40 in 2019 and 2020.
“Growing up, all we wanted to do was make sure Calvert was spoken highly of. She [Calvert] was all a lot of us had ever known. A lot of us may have grown up in broken homes, but together we made the most out of it. We never abandoned her. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly! Working in Calvert for me really solidified the notion that we have no control over the plans we make with God. They are primarily suggestions. You will do exactly what God has planned for you. I wish I could post all one million of the photos and videos I’ll always keep to remind me of just how blessed I was to be involved with such great kids. I gave everything I had. No, WE gave everything we had. I worked myself mentally and physically sick at times, but it was for a greater cause so I didn’t complain. The memories you guys have given me will always stay locked in my heart. I love each and every one of you, as you have left a valuable niche in my soul!” Ashley wrote in a Facebook post.