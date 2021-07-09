Calvert football coach Ja’Marcus Ashley headed to Bryan

“Growing up, all we wanted to do was make sure Calvert was spoken highly of. She [Calvert] was all a lot of us had ever known. A lot of us may have grown up in broken homes, but together we made the most out of it. We never abandoned her. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly! Working in Calvert for me really solidified the notion that we have no control over the plans we make with God. They are primarily suggestions. You will do exactly what God has planned for you. I wish I could post all one million of the photos and videos I’ll always keep to remind me of just how blessed I was to be involved with such great kids. I gave everything I had. No, WE gave everything we had. I worked myself mentally and physically sick at times, but it was for a greater cause so I didn’t complain. The memories you guys have given me will always stay locked in my heart. I love each and every one of you, as you have left a valuable niche in my soul!” Ashley wrote in a Facebook post.