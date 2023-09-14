The Calvert-BVCHEA 6-man football game scheduled for Friday night in Calvert has been canceled because Calvert didn't have enough players.

"We have injured players that need to recover," Calvert coach Eric Johnson said.

Calvert has added another game to its schedule. The Trojans will be San Marcos Academy next week.

The Allen Academy-Savoy Friday night game is being played at Carrollton Prince of Peace. And the Hearne-Chilton Friday night game will be played in Marlin. The site for those games was incorrectly listed before on the site.