 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calvert 55, Allen Academy 32
0 comments

Calvert 55, Allen Academy 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CALVERT – Calvert’s Ja’Carius Schells threw six touchdown passes to lead the Trojans to a 55-32 non-district victory over the Allen Academy Rams in 6-man action.

MM Thomas had four touchdown receptions for Calvert (1-1), which hadn’t played a game because of injuries, which caused it to forfeit a game. Kevondre Corona and Cohan Thompson each returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Allen (1-2) lost its second straight.

Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-DI by Texas Football

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert