Calvert 55, Allen Academy 32

CALVERT – Calvert’s Ja’Carius Schells threw six touchdown passes to lead the Trojans to a 55-32 non-district victory over the Allen Academy Rams in 6-man action.

MM Thomas had four touchdown receptions for Calvert (1-1), which hadn’t played a game because of injuries, which caused it to forfeit a game. Kevondre Corona and Cohan Thompson each returned interceptions for touchdowns.