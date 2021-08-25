Caldwell looks to Patterson to duplicate the success he had at Snook

If Boone Patterson has the kind of success at Caldwell that he had at Snook, Burleson County officials might consider putting up billboards on State Highway 36 as you enter the county saying, “Buckle Up, You’re Entering Boone Country.”
Last season Snook reached the regional round for the first time since the Bluejays resurrected the program in 2010. Snook’s first district title and two playoff victories at the Class 2A Division II level earned Patterson a promotion to 3A Division I Caldwell, which has won back-to-back playoff games only once in more than a hundred seasons.
“Everything has its own little tweaks and its own special circumstances,” Patterson said, adding that the schools’ players have similar backgrounds and family values with hard work at the core of them. “That’s been a blessing to come into the same kind of atmosphere as far as to what the community’s expectations are and how they raise their kids and what kind of kids we’re getting.”
Patterson saw Caldwell firsthand last season as the Hornets held on for a 28-26 victory over the Bluejays in a season opener rescheduled because of cancellations caused by COVID-19.
“Coach [Matt] Langley and his staff did a great job of laying a foundation of hard work and dedication to athletics, not just football itself,” Patterson said. “We’re just trying to continue that and put our own little spin on it.”
Patterson said teenagers adapt quickly to change.
“All they really care about is when do they get the ball or when do they get to blitz,” Patterson said.
Ryan Shupak, who has grabbed lots of baseballs at shortstop on the Hornets’ baseball team, is playing football in his final high school season.
“He’s got quite an arm,” Patterson said.
Shupak, who ran leadoff on the school’s 4x200-meter relay team that qualified for state, is battling Travis Balcar at quarterback. Balcar, who also plays baseball, played tight end last season and was the JV quarterback as a freshman.
“We’re all teammates,” Shupak said. “We’re pushing each other, and it’s just making each of us better.”
Senior DeAutre Burns returns at wide receiver, and senior Jamar Hewitt is back at running back. Dyson Drgac, who earned second-team all-district at tight end last year, will play multiple positions, while much is expected from senior running back/defensive back Jace Aly. Senior defensive linemen Marqualan Green and Delvin Morris stood out in film a year ago when Patterson was scouting the Hornets. Senior linebacker Laramie Pieper had 88 tackles last season. Two-way lineman Garrett Tittle is a returning after earning second-team all-district honors.
“I’m excited for this season and what we have to offer,” Tittle said.
He said a key will be leaning on each other.
“Trust your teammates and their abilities,” Tittle said. “Let them do their job and you do your job. If everybody does their part, it should all come together.”
A key for success will be staying energized and finishing the season, Shupak said.
Caldwell won its first two games last season but then lost eight straight. The Hornets were outscored 275-136 in six district games, losing four by at least three touchdowns.
“The guys are healthier and stronger and the new coaching staff has brought new energy,” Shupak said.
Patterson has put together a young staff, which he believes adds to the team enthusiasm.
NOTES — Caldwell is picked to finish last in District 11-3A Division by Texas Football. ... The only season Caldwell won back-to-back playoff games came in 2015 when it defeated Columbus and La Marque before losing to West Orange-Stark under Dale Williams, who went 41-21 with three playoff appearances coaching the Hornets. ... Langley, who was 5-15 in two seasons, resigned to return home to East Texas to be an assistant coach. Langley, who was offensive coordinator at San Antonio Brandeis before coming to Caldwell, is from Palestine and had been an assistant at Corsicana, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Elysian Fields, where his wife is from. Langley was hired as Arp’s offensive coordinator in July. He also will be the boys and girls head track coach. Arp is picked to finish fourth in 9-3A-II by Texas Football.