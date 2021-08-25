Caldwell looks to Patterson to duplicate the success he had at Snook

“I’m excited for this season and what we have to offer,” Tittle said.

He said a key will be leaning on each other.

“Trust your teammates and their abilities,” Tittle said. “Let them do their job and you do your job. If everybody does their part, it should all come together.”

A key for success will be staying energized and finishing the season, Shupak said.

Caldwell won its first two games last season but then lost eight straight. The Hornets were outscored 275-136 in six district games, losing four by at least three touchdowns.

“The guys are healthier and stronger and the new coaching staff has brought new energy,” Shupak said.

Patterson has put together a young staff, which he believes adds to the team enthusiasm.

NOTES — Caldwell is picked to finish last in District 11-3A Division by Texas Football. ... The only season Caldwell won back-to-back playoff games came in 2015 when it defeated Columbus and La Marque before losing to West Orange-Stark under Dale Williams, who went 41-21 with three playoff appearances coaching the Hornets. ... Langley, who was 5-15 in two seasons, resigned to return home to East Texas to be an assistant coach. Langley, who was offensive coordinator at San Antonio Brandeis before coming to Caldwell, is from Palestine and had been an assistant at Corsicana, Henderson, Chapel Hill and Elysian Fields, where his wife is from. Langley was hired as Arp’s offensive coordinator in July. He also will be the boys and girls head track coach. Arp is picked to finish fourth in 9-3A-II by Texas Football.

