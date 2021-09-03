Caldwell Hornets win Homecoming game over Hempstead

CALDWELL — The Caldwell football team’s varied rushing attack helped the Hornets control the pace against Hempstead in the 38-6 victory on Homecoming night Friday at Hornet Field.
After a slow start for both teams in the opening quarter, Caldwell blew the game open to secure its second straight victory, while Hempstead fell to 0-2 on the season, scoring only a combined 12 points over both contests.
Caldwell’s rushing attack of senior backs Jace Aly and Jamar Hewitt took control over the final three quarters. Each ran for a touchdown as they caused problems for Hempstead with big plays, combining for 12 runs of 10 yards or more. Hewitt’s hard-nosed, one-cut style on the inside was complimented well by Aly’s speed and agility on the outside.
Aly’s 36-yard touchdown run, weaving between two defenders, put Caldwell up midway through the first quarter. Hewitt also punched in all four of his two-point conversion run and had a 5-yard TD run of his own early in the fourth quarter, accounting for 14 of his team’s points.
Ryan Shupak, the team’s senior quarterback, threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Tre Burns. Burns caught an outstanding jump-ball in the deep right side of the end zone for a 24-yard score as well as a 13-yard strike in the back of the end zone. Junior quarterback Travis Balcar saw late-game relief and had a 2-yard rushing touchdown of his own at the end of the game.v
Despite Caldwell’s consistent command of the scoreboard, both teams struggled with turnovers and penalties. The first half saw 15 flags and the second had 10.
Hempstead’s defense also had three interceptions, one each by junior defensive back Jorge Carrillo, senior defensive back Cardarius Jeffery and sophomore defensive back Floyd Ragston.
Hempstead’s Ragston doubled as the team’s quarterback but didn’t see action until the second half. In his place played sophomore wide receiver Marlon Fisher.
Fisher struggled in the first half, completing 2 of 8 passes for 11 yards and two interceptions, getting intercepted once by Caldwell sophomore linebacker Jamin White and another by sophomore defensive back Blane Garza. Fisher drove the Bobcats within field-goal range once, but Hempstead missed the 31-yard kick.
Ragston finally appeared under center at the beginning of the second half and seemed to breathe new life into Hempstead, which was down 16-0 at the time. On his first drive, Ragston scrambled for a 70-yard touchdown run. After the failed two-point conversion, the game was within ten.
But the Hempstead offense stalled out and generated nothing more than punts and a second interception by Caldwell’s Jamin White.