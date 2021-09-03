Caldwell Hornets win Homecoming game over Hempstead

CALDWELL — The Caldwell football team’s varied rushing attack helped the Hornets control the pace against Hempstead in the 38-6 victory on Homecoming night Friday at Hornet Field.

After a slow start for both teams in the opening quarter, Caldwell blew the game open to secure its second straight victory, while Hempstead fell to 0-2 on the season, scoring only a combined 12 points over both contests.

Caldwell’s rushing attack of senior backs Jace Aly and Jamar Hewitt took control over the final three quarters. Each ran for a touchdown as they caused problems for Hempstead with big plays, combining for 12 runs of 10 yards or more. Hewitt’s hard-nosed, one-cut style on the inside was complimented well by Aly’s speed and agility on the outside.

Aly’s 36-yard touchdown run, weaving between two defenders, put Caldwell up midway through the first quarter. Hewitt also punched in all four of his two-point conversion run and had a 5-yard TD run of his own early in the fourth quarter, accounting for 14 of his team’s points.