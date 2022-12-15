 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caldwell hires A&M Consolidated OC Sean Witherwax as head football coach

Caldwell ISD officials announced Thursday that A&M Consolidated offensive coordinator Sean Witherwax will be Caldwell's next athletic director and head football coach.

Witherwax has served as offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated for six seasons, all under Lee Fedora, who resigned as the Tigers' head coach earlier this month.

Witherwax was head coach at Anderson-Shiro for one season in 2016. The Owls were 1-9 that year. Before that, he served as offensive coordinator under Fedora at Navasota.

Witherwax takes over for Boone Patterson, who resigned last month. Patterson was 2-18 as Caldwell's head coach. The Hornets went winless this season for the first time since 1965 after moving up to Class 4A Division II and played in a competitive District 12. The Hornets missed the postseason for the fifth straight season and haven't had a winning year since 2015.

