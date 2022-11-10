Caldwell HFC/AD Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons

Caldwell head football coach and athletic director Boone Patterson has resigned his post after two seasons with the Hornets.

Patterson was 2-18 as Caldwell's head coach. The Hornets went winless this season for the first time since 1965 after moving up to Class 4A Division II and played in a competitive District 12. Its last two games were the most competitive, a 17-7 loss to Giddings and a 21-14 loss to Smithville with both those teams making the playoffs.

"It's a results-driven business and we didn't have the results," Patterson said. "It was a mutual decision between me and the district."

Patterson has no future plans at this time.

The Hornets missed the postseason for the fifth straight season and haven't had a winning year since 2015.

Patterson was hired from Snook in May 2021. He graduated from Texas A&M and was defensive coordinator at La Porte before he was the head coach at Snook and Caldwell. Patterson was 11-12 at Snook, leading the Bluejays to the playoffs both seasons, including reaching the regional semifinals for the first time in school history in 2020.