Caldwell football team falls to Giddings 28-14

CALDWELL — Giddings rushed for 211 yards and controlled Caldwell for much of the night in a 28-14 victory Friday at Hornet Stadium.
The Buffaloes (1-3) amassed 310 yards overall and had three players run for at least 50 yards, but the Hornets (2-2) struck first and made a game of it in the first half.
Caldwell senior running back Jace Aly blocked a Giddings punt early in the first quarter, and sophomore fullback Adian Torres recovered the loose ball and ran it into the end zone for a 6-0 Caldwell lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Giddings’ Holden Jatzlau threw two touchdown passes, one to senior tight end Jesse Delatorre and the second to senior wide receiver Georges Awad for a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter.
But the Hornets didn’t flinch and tied the game at 14 in the second quarter as senior quarterback Ryan Shupak threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Aly, and Shupak ran in the two-point conversion.
Aly caught four passes for 116 yards and the TD. Shupak completed 9 of 17 passes for 126 yards with the TD and one interception. He also ran for 48 yards.
Giddings scored again with three minutes left in the first half on senior running back Hector Granados’ 5-yard TD run on his first carry of the game.
The Buffaloes then scored on the opening possession of the second half as Awad had a 16-yard TD run.
Awad ran for 99 yards on 12 carries, while Granados had 56 yards on 10 carries, and Jatzlau had 56 yards on 13 carries.
Caldwell struggled to gain offensive momentum in the second half, especially after quarterback Shupak went down with about three minutes left in the third quarter with a non-contact leg injury. Junior backup quarterback Travis Balcar substituted for the remainder of the game.
Under Balcar’s control, the Caldwell offense didn’t get a first down until midway through the fourth quarter when senior running back Jamar Hewitt bursted up the middle for a 49-yard run, barely getting tripped at the Giddings 15-yard line from behind with nothing but green grass ahead.
What looked like a potential chance to close the deficit ended in a turnover on downs after Caldwell had four costly penalties called against them for 25 yards. Giddings took back control of the ball and ran the remaining few minutes out.