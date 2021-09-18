Caldwell football team falls to Giddings 28-14

CALDWELL — Giddings rushed for 211 yards and controlled Caldwell for much of the night in a 28-14 victory Friday at Hornet Stadium.

The Buffaloes (1-3) amassed 310 yards overall and had three players run for at least 50 yards, but the Hornets (2-2) struck first and made a game of it in the first half.

Caldwell senior running back Jace Aly blocked a Giddings punt early in the first quarter, and sophomore fullback Adian Torres recovered the loose ball and ran it into the end zone for a 6-0 Caldwell lead after a failed two-point conversion.

Giddings’ Holden Jatzlau threw two touchdown passes, one to senior tight end Jesse Delatorre and the second to senior wide receiver Georges Awad for a 14-6 lead late in the first quarter.

But the Hornets didn’t flinch and tied the game at 14 in the second quarter as senior quarterback Ryan Shupak threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Aly, and Shupak ran in the two-point conversion.

Aly caught four passes for 116 yards and the TD. Shupak completed 9 of 17 passes for 126 yards with the TD and one interception. He also ran for 48 yards.

Giddings scored again with three minutes left in the first half on senior running back Hector Granados’ 5-yard TD run on his first carry of the game.