Caldwell football coach, AD Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons

Caldwell head football coach and athletic director Boone Patterson has resigned his post after two seasons with the Hornets.

Patterson was 2-18 as Caldwell's head coach. The Hornets went winless this season for the first time since 1965 after moving up to Class 4A Division II and played in a competitive District 12. Its last two games were the most competitive, a 17-7 loss to Giddings and a 21-14 loss to Smithville with both those teams making the playoffs. 

"It's a results-driven business and we didn't have the results," Patterson said. "It was a mutual decision between me and the district."

Patterson has no future plans at this time.

The Hornets missed the postseason for the fifth straight season and haven't had a winning year since 2015.

Patterson was hired from Snook in May 2021. He graduated from Texas A&M and was defensive coordinator at La Porte before he was the head coach at Snook and Caldwell. Patterson was 11-12 at Snook, leading the Bluejays to the playoffs both seasons, including reaching the regional semifinals for the first time in school history in 2020.

