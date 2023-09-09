JARRELL – The Jarrell Cougars grabbed a 28-21 victory over the Caldwell Hornets in a battle of winless teams.

Caldwell built a 21-7 lead with three straight touchdowns as Blane Garza had an 85-yard touchdown return to tie the game. Braxton Fritcher had a 1-yard TD run and Coy Becka had a 5-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead after the first quarter.

Jarrell answered with three straight scores. Quarterback Nico Rodriguez tied it with a 49-yard touchdown pass, then won it with a 15-yard run.

Becka ended with 66 yards rushing on 22 carries and Fritcher added 54 yards on 15 carries.