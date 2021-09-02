Cade Farrar's work ethic helps him move up ranks to center of College Station offense

Cade Farrar’s love for Friday nights was enough to keep him interested in football through middle school and into high school, but the College Station center soon realized his passion for the game could only get him so far.

Farrar said he lacked fundamentals as a freshman and often got beat in pass protection, which forced him to brainstorm ways to improve his footwork. YouTube soon became the source for Farrar’s training as he watched and mimicked other players in the videos. Farrar also looked at the techniques of the players around him, including former College Station center Hayden Goodlett.

The extra training time seemed to do Farrar well as he moved up to varsity midway through his sophomore year. In fact, his footwork eventually helped him earn the starting spot at center as a junior, and now as a senior, he has both the confidence of a veteran and the desire to continue improving.

“I’ve always seen being balanced as an offensive lineman [as a plus],” Farrar said. “If you’re off balance, the defensive linemen are just going to outrun you or long arm you and you can’t really do anything about it.”

Farrar and the Cougars will host District 20-6A’s Fort Bend Bush at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.