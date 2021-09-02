Cade Farrar's work ethic helps him move up ranks to center of College Station offense

Cade Farrar’s love for Friday nights was enough to keep him interested in football through middle school and into high school, but the College Station center soon realized his passion for the game could only get him so far.
Farrar said he lacked fundamentals as a freshman and often got beat in pass protection, which forced him to brainstorm ways to improve his footwork. YouTube soon became the source for Farrar’s training as he watched and mimicked other players in the videos. Farrar also looked at the techniques of the players around him, including former College Station center Hayden Goodlett.
The extra training time seemed to do Farrar well as he moved up to varsity midway through his sophomore year. In fact, his footwork eventually helped him earn the starting spot at center as a junior, and now as a senior, he has both the confidence of a veteran and the desire to continue improving.
“I’ve always seen being balanced as an offensive lineman [as a plus],” Farrar said. “If you’re off balance, the defensive linemen are just going to outrun you or long arm you and you can’t really do anything about it.”
Farrar and the Cougars will host District 20-6A’s Fort Bend Bush at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.
The 6-foot-1, 260-pound senior is seeing his work pay off. He began hearing from colleges after his junior season and spent this summer attending camps in hopes of playing at the next level. He’s determined to get better at run blocking and finishing plays this season, and his coaches say he has the ability to do both.
“He has really good footwork, and he moves very well,” offensive line coach Kyle Walsh said. “He would be an outstanding pass protector at tackle for us. Cade is a guy that can play center, guard or tackle for us, but we do want a guy at center who can snap the ball and do all those things in the blocking game.”
Farrar and the Cougar offensive line are off to a roaring start in 2021.
College Station opened the season last Thursday with a 59-11 victory over Class 6A’s Hutto, and the Cougars racked up 787 yards of offense in the process with the line paving the way to 314 on the ground. They symmetry of their run-pass game may excite Farrar the most.
“Once the offensive line gets going, Jett [Huff] starts making these crazy throws, and Houston [Thomas] starts making these crazy catches and synergies start happening,” Farrar said.
Farrar, who moved to College Station from Kilgore in third grade, said he’s in no rush to finish his senior season. He said he’ll miss the Cougars’ pregame traditions and “that playoff energy” the fans bring during the postseason.
“The excitement of going out on game day and competing really was the thing that kept me playing, especially in College Station,” he said. “There’s a lot of great athletes and teams that we play. It’s always great competition.”