BVCHEA looks to avoid injuries for bounce back season in 2021

One opponent the Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators football team hasn’t been able to beat in recent seasons is injuries.
“For the last two years, honestly, we’ve been plagued with injuries to key, key players who have been out for a good part of the season,” head coach Howard Tipton said. “When you get two key players out in 6-man football, there’s a third of your offense or defense.”
Unfortunately, most of the Mustangs’ injuries happened early in the season. BVCHEA overcame them two years ago to reach the TAIAO state title game despite winning only two regular season games. Last year, the Mustangs ended the season on a six-game losing streak with the closest game the finale, a 54-45 setback to San Antonio FEAST HomeSchool in the playoffs.
Wide receiver/defensive back Seth Jackson and wide receiver/linebacker Caden Dooley missed much of the season while others such as quarterback/slotback/defensive back Owen Davis had to fight through nagging injuries.
The injuries meant others received valuable playing time that could pay dividends this year. BVCHEA returns five starters on offense and three on defense with many more having extended playing time. The future is bright beyond this year with only three seniors among the team’s 16 players.
BVCHEA is led by senior quarterback/slotback/defensive back Owen Davis.
“There is no question, he is the anchor for the offense,” Tipton said.
Davis didn’t miss a game last year, but there were few he was 100% healthy. He rushed for 581 yards on 69 carries (8.4 average) with seven touchdowns. He added 465 yards passing on 34 of 81 with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Davis is penciled in to take most of his snaps at slotback this season, because the Mustangs have depth at quarterback with junior Caleb Kocmoud and sophomore Pierce Goodwin. Goodwin threw for 829 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 66 of 135 passes, while Kocmoud completed 14 of 21 for 95 yards.
The Mustangs, who ran an Air Raid offense, will use variations of the spread and the I-formation. They’re hopeful 160-pound sophomore Wyatt Neisemier will strengthen the running game.
“He’s young and he’s energetic, so he should be able to help us out,” Tipton said.
Senior Cole Samford returns after catching 12 passes for 153 yards last season, adding nine rushes for 47 yards. Kocmoud also led the team in receiving with 29 receptions for 290 yards and a trio of scores, and senior Davis Levy added 17 receptions for 145 yards with two scores. Jackson, a sophomore, had 16 receptions for 242 yards and three scores.
“We relied real heavily on our offense last year,” Tipton said.
Defensively, BVCHEA returns Jake Pote, who led the team in tackles with 64 as a freshman. He also caused and recovered a fumble. Fellow sophomore Jericho Tipton had 18 tackles. Senior PJ Dooley had 35 tackles, including 19 solos. Davis had 40 tackles, and senior Jared Lavender had 39 tackles along with a team-leading four tackles for loss.
“We’ve got a lot going for us,” Tipton said. “We’re a pretty fast team. We don’t have a ton of size, but if I think it’s going to go well for us — other than staying healthy — it’s the same story: If the team shows up that I know can show up, we’ll be fine.”
NOTES — Tipton replaced Joshua Ray, who was the head coach for the last two seasons. Ray coached the junior high team for three years before moving up to the varsity. Ray enjoyed his time with the team, Tipton said, but his job for the Texas DPS moved him to the New Braunfels area. ... Tipton is in his fifth season with the program. He is the children’s pastor at Living Hope in College Station. Tipton retired from the Bryan fire department in 2016. ... Assistant coach Sherman Zimmerman, who has coached for more than four decades in the Houston and Dallas area, is in his third year with the Mustangs. Zimmerman, who is battling cancer, graded films for the Dallas Cowboys for four years. “The boys feel a lot of responsibility toward him,” Tipton said. “He’s probably one of the biggest assets we have.” ... BVCHEA plays its home games at Allen Academy. Tipton is good friends with Allen head coach Adrian Adams. BVCHEA will open the season against Allen Academy. “My hope is that we beat Adrian on his home field,” Tipton said. The schools last played in 2019 with Allen Academy winning 57-19. ... BVCHEA practices at Austin Colony Park. ... BVCHEA started playing in 2005 as an independent. The Mustangs played their first home games at Hohlt Park in Brenham. They moved to the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex in 2006. ... BVCHEA went 10-1 in 2015, winning the TCAL-Division I 6-man state title. The Mustangs moved to TAIAO (Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations) the following season.