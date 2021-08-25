BVCHEA looks to avoid injuries for bounce back season in 2021

NOTES — Tipton replaced Joshua Ray, who was the head coach for the last two seasons. Ray coached the junior high team for three years before moving up to the varsity. Ray enjoyed his time with the team, Tipton said, but his job for the Texas DPS moved him to the New Braunfels area. ... Tipton is in his fifth season with the program. He is the children’s pastor at Living Hope in College Station. Tipton retired from the Bryan fire department in 2016. ... Assistant coach Sherman Zimmerman, who has coached for more than four decades in the Houston and Dallas area, is in his third year with the Mustangs. Zimmerman, who is battling cancer, graded films for the Dallas Cowboys for four years. “The boys feel a lot of responsibility toward him,” Tipton said. “He’s probably one of the biggest assets we have.” ... BVCHEA plays its home games at Allen Academy. Tipton is good friends with Allen head coach Adrian Adams. BVCHEA will open the season against Allen Academy. “My hope is that we beat Adrian on his home field,” Tipton said. The schools last played in 2019 with Allen Academy winning 57-19. ... BVCHEA practices at Austin Colony Park. ... BVCHEA started playing in 2005 as an independent. The Mustangs played their first home games at Hohlt Park in Brenham. They moved to the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex in 2006. ... BVCHEA went 10-1 in 2015, winning the TCAL-Division I 6-man state title. The Mustangs moved to TAIAO (Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations) the following season.