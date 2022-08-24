BVCHEA has high hopes with younger football team in 2022

Howard Tipton says if there’s a high school football team out there that’s not shooting for state, it’s foolish. That’s why he’s instilled lofty goals among the Brazos Valley Christian Homeschool Educators’ Association Mustangs despite having to rebuild some parts of the team.

“If you don’t set high goals, you won’t even hit the middle,” said Tipton, who is in his second season as BVCHEA’s head football coach.

Last season, BVCHEA overcame a 1-3 start to finish 7-4. The Mustangs won their final six regular season games and reached the second round of the playoffs, falling to San Antonio FEAST Home School.

Juniors Seth Jackson and Jake Pote lead a young BVCHEA squad featuring just three seniors, Tipton said. Pote is the team’s leading returner in all-purpose yards (510) and scored 11 touchdowns in 2021, according to MaxPreps. Pote also was the team’s leading tackler (139) and had 11 tackles for loss. Jackson had 317 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Other players, including senior Caden Dooley and juniors Jericho Tipton and Daniel Cochran, have provided solid anchors for the Mustangs, Tipton noted. Senior Chance Chesson is a strong pass rusher at nose tackle, recording three sacks and eight tackles for loss in 2021, and sophomore Caleb Cochran has stepped up during the offseason with a chance to play key snaps.

“6-man is often a foot race and just trying to run up more points than the other team and outpace them, so our offense looks really, really good, and we’re trying some new stuff, but our defense is super strong,” Tipton said. “Endurance and strength are probably the most important things you can have in 6-man football. I know that’s important in other ones, but in 11-man you can kind of hide inside the line at times or in the bunch, and in 6-man, that space between players, it shows when you’re not where you need to be.”

Tipton, who is the youth pastor at Living Hope Church in College Station, said he believes the Mustangs have a strong coaching staff that maintains a goal of developing tough players.

“We have a group of men that are really, really responsive to that,” Tipton said. “They’re soaking up everything like a sponge, including what we’re trying to teach them about being good, solid men that add to society and not take away from it.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picks BVCHEA to finish fifth in the 12-team TAIAO 6-man Division I. Austin St. Stephen’s is projected to defend its 2021 state championship in TAIAO Division I.

The Mustangs open the season Friday against Allen Academy — BVCHEA plays its home games at Allen Academy’s Baker Field. District games feature matchups against Fort Bend Christian and Williamson County Home School. Tipton said the Mustangs want to make a run at state this season and be playing after Thanksgiving.

“We have a couple of traditionally very, very hard teams [scheduled],” Tipton said. “We have Calvert the second week. We’ve got Emery-Weiner ... they’re always a really solid team. There’s nobody that we have that is a pushover. We try very, very hard to have a hard schedule. I think if you want to be one of the best, you have to beat the best.”