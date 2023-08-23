If Jeff Pote can work his magic this season, the Brazos Valley Christian Homeschool Educators’ Association Mustangs should be in for a fun ride.

The first-year head coach isn’t a stranger to the BVCHEA organization as he’s been coaching his sons Jake and Charlie since junior high. And during those junior high years, Jeff helped lead the Mustangs to an undefeated season about five seasons ago.

“And BVCHEA hadn’t done that in a long, long time,” Jeff said of the undefeated season. “So having a perfect undefeated season, they knew what I was doing at the junior high level, and they started asking me about my plays and the way I did things because we’re a parent run organization. And so they started running my offense last year full out, and then I was just helping with them because they had a guy who wanted to keep running it.”

Now that both sons are in high school, Jeff has moved up the ranks with them. He served as an assistant coach on last year’s team as the Mustangs went 8-4 overall and reached the second round of the TAIAO playoffs. BVCHEA lost to eventual state-champion and 6-man powerhouse Bastrop Tribe 46-0. The Warriors went on to win their fifth TAIAO state title in six years.

After the season, BVCHEA head coach Howard Tipton stepped down from the parent-run organization with his son no longer playing, and Pote stepped into the role.

“I was able to get an elementary PE teaching job in Bryan, and the principal lets me coach the kids, so after school I’m able to go do my after-school coaching duties, and instead of with the school district, I do it with BVCHEA and also Cornerstone Christian for basketball,” Pote said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to do it.”

And Pote says taking over BVCHEA’s varsity program has been an easy transition considering he already was familiar with it.

“I’ve coached a lot of these kids in junior high all the way up and just continue on with varsity, so it’s not that much of a difference for me,” Pote said. “I’ve been coaching for awhile and just not had the reins of doing what I want with the program offensively and defensively and stuff like that.”

The Mustangs are bringing back some experience from last year’s playoff team including tackling machine and Jeff’s older son Jake. The eldest Pote sibling is in his fourth year on BVCHEA’s varsity, and while he wasn’t a starter right away, he became one during that first season and hasn’t looked back. He finished last season with 127 total tackles, including 58 solos.

Younger brother Charlie is hoping for a healthy season after missing time the past two seasons as an eighth grader and freshman with injuries.

Sophomore quarterback Boone Tucker and senior center Wyatt Neisemier also played under Jeff in junior high, and he said he expects them to have big roles this season.

Junior kicker Still Morgan also will see the field at wide receiver this season. He made 28 point after attempts as a sophomore.

Looking at the team’s schedule, Jeff said it’s full of good competition including the opener against Allen Academy and the Division II West district opener against Fort Bend Chargers Homeschool.

With a tough slate of games, Jeff just wants his team to stay focused, healthy and improve each week.

“Don’t worry about the outcome of a game or mistake, just let it go and go to the next play,” Jeff said. “If we continue to dwell on the negative, you end up becoming a negative team. Dwell on the positive and keep getting better. It’s going to help our team excel each week.”