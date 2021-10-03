 Skip to main content
BVCHEA 48, Buckholts 0
BVCHEA 48, Buckholts 0

BUCKHOLTS — The BVCHEA Mustangs cruised past Buckholts 48-0 on Friday in nondistrict football action. BVCHEA improved to 3-3 overall, while Buckholts fell to 1-5.

