BVCHEA 48, Buckholts 0

BUCKHOLTS — The BVCHEA Mustangs cruised past Buckholts 48-0 on Friday in nondistrict football action. BVCHEA improved to 3-3 overall, while Buckholts fell to 1-5.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
BUCKHOLTS — The BVCHEA Mustangs cruised past Buckholts 48-0 on Friday in nondistrict football action. BVCHEA improved to 3-3 overall, while Buckholts fell to 1-5.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
FRANKLIN — Franklin rushed for 536 yards as a team with brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington leading the way to a 75-13 victory over Riesel in…
A standout defensive showing pushed Rudder to another district victory Friday and their best start in program history.
Brodie Daniel wasn’t supposed to throw the ball.
The A&M Consolidated football team will get a chance to prove it’s a title contender in District 10-5A Division II when the Tigers host Hu…
BRAZOS VALLEY
12-6A: Bryan Vikings at Belton Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday
ROSENBERG — Everything that could go right for the A&M Consolidated football team did in the opening two quarters Saturday night, and the …
On this week's Brazos Sports PrepsCast, the crew looks back at Rudder's program-defining win over Huntsville and what it could mean for the Ra…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.