 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BVCHEA 26, Victoria Cobras 19
0 comments

BVCHEA 26, Victoria Cobras 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VICTORIA -- BVCHEA quarterback Pierce Goodwin threw for a pair of touchdowns and added another score on the ground to propel the Mustangs to a 26-19 victory over the Victoria Cobras in TAIAO 6-man football action.

Goodwin completed 5 of 10 passes for 40 yards and added 56 yards rushing on seven carries. Defensively, he had five tackles, four of them solos, with two pass breakups.

Seth Jackson had 89 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries, and on defense he had 10 tackles and an interception. Davis Levy had four catches for 33 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and he also caught a pair of conversions passes.

Jake Pote led the Mustangs (1-1) on defense with 15 tackles and an interception. Caden Dooley and Daniel Cochran each had seven tackles.

The Cobras (1-1) were state semifinalists last year.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Navasota 49, Wharton 0

WHARTON — Buoyed by solid showings from running backs Jamal Thomas and Ja’Marion Frear, the Navasota Rattlers cruised to a 49-0 season-opening…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert