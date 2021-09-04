BVCHEA 26, Victoria Cobras 19

VICTORIA -- BVCHEA quarterback Pierce Goodwin threw for a pair of touchdowns and added another score on the ground to propel the Mustangs to a 26-19 victory over the Victoria Cobras in TAIAO 6-man football action.

Goodwin completed 5 of 10 passes for 40 yards and added 56 yards rushing on seven carries. Defensively, he had five tackles, four of them solos, with two pass breakups.

Seth Jackson had 89 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries, and on defense he had 10 tackles and an interception. Davis Levy had four catches for 33 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and he also caught a pair of conversions passes.

Jake Pote led the Mustangs (1-1) on defense with 15 tackles and an interception. Caden Dooley and Daniel Cochran each had seven tackles.

The Cobras (1-1) were state semifinalists last year.