St Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30: The St. Joseph Eagles defeated the Baytown Christian Bulldogs 46-30 in nondistrict TAPPS 6-man football action Friday.

St. Joseph improved to 3-0, avenging a loss to Baytown (1-2) last year.

Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0: MADISONVILLE – Madisonville’s Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as the Mustangs beat Caldwell 63-0.

Madisonville is 4-0, while Caldwell dropped to 0-4.

Lexington 34, Tomball Christian 32: LEXINGTON – The Lexington Eagles, which once led by 16 points, stopped a 2-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter and hold on for a 34-32 victory over Tomball Christian Warriors.

Lexington improved to 2-2, while Tomball fell to 2-2.

Kenedy 26, Somerville 17: KENEDY – The Kenedy Lions jumped to a 20-3 lead en route to a 26-17 nondistrict victory over the Somerville Yeaguas.

Kenedy improved to 3-1, while Somerville dropped to 0-4.

Chilton 19, Hearne 13: MARLIN – Hearne scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Chilton Pirates held on for a 19-13 nondistrict victory.

Chilton improved to 4-0, while Hearne dropped to 1-3.

Milano 21, Meridian 6: MERIDIAN – The Milano Eagles in their first road game of the season beat the Meridian Yellowjackets 21-6. Milano improved to 3-0, while Meridian fell to 1-3.

Leon 20, Thrall 14: JEWETT – Leon celebrated Homecoming by beating Thrall 20-14. The Cougars improved to 2-2, while Thrall (3-1) lost for the first time.

Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0: EVADALE – The Anderson-Shiro Owls beat the Evadale Rebels 70-0. Anderson-Shiro (4-0) got its third straight shutout, while Evadale dropped to 0-4.

Bellville 56, Cameron 22: CAMERON – Bellville beat Cameron 56-22 in a nondistrict finale for both. Bellville, which is ranked sixth in 4A Division II, improved to 4-0 by winning its 27th straight regular-season game. Cameron (1-3) lost to its second straight state-ranked team.