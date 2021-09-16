BV Football Statistics

Brazos Valley Football Leaders
Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
Rushing
Name, School No. Yds. Avg. TD
Marquise Collins, CS 64 562 8.8 7
Ja’marion Frear, Nav 51 415 8.1 2
Jamar Hewitt, Caldwell 43 352 8.2 4
Keshun Thomas, Consol 48 340 7.1 1
Bryson Washington, Frank 28 323 11.5 6
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 29 322 11.1 3
Izaha Jones, Normangee 26 296 9
Bobby Washington, Frank 39 295 7.6 3
Jamal Thomas, Navasota 36 289 8.0 5
Braylen Wortham, Bre 46 284 6.2 4
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 23 263 11.4 1
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 45 254 5.6 3
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 43 251 5.8 4
Jace Aly, Caldwell 19 239 12.6 2
Deven Green, Somerville 33 234 7.1 3
Nate Palmer, CS 39 231 5.9 2
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 23 201 8.7 2
Daylon Washington, Lex 12 197 16.4 3
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 30 183 6.1 4
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 14 182 13.0 2
EJ Ezar, Rudder 27 181 6.7 3
Levi Hancock, BChristian 21 167 8.0 3
Johnny Legg, Somerville 22 165 6.0 1
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 17 158 9.3 2
Johnny Legg, Somerville 16 149 9.3 1
Logan Kopanski, Burton 23 148 6.4 1
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 11 145 13.2 2
Ryan Shupak, Caldwell 20 145 7.3 1
Montavian Reed, Rudder 23 143 6.2 2
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 23 142 6.2 1
Pierson Spies, Burton 21 136 6.5 1
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 40 134 3.4 0
Chad Schubert, Burton 13 125 9.6 1
Jayden Jackson, Frank 19 119 6.3 0
Devin Jackson, Lex 22 115 5.2 1
David Williams, Bre 27 110 4.1 1
Javon Dixon, Brenham 23 109 4.7 0
Arvis Burns, Som 18 108 6.0 1
Brodie Daniel, Consol 31 107 3.5 6
Adian Torres, Caldwell 14 105 7.5 1
Coy Elliott, Iola 17 102 6.0 0
Blessing Ngene, Mad 14 102 7.3 4
Kyler Dreher, Iola 12 97 8.1 1
Jermal Holland, Mad 10 93 9.3 0
Victor G-Brazzell, Rudder 1 92 92.0 1
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 8 91 11.4 1
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 13 88 6.8 1
Andrew Newman, Cent. 11 85 11.4 1
Rafael Yanez, CS 16 84 5.3 0
Passing
Name, school Com Att Yds TD INT
Jett Huff, CS 70 95 1,046 17 1
EJ Ezar, Rudder 53 79 1,023 9 3
Brodie Daniel, Consol 31 47 630 10 0
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 34 50 620 6 1
Sheldon Springer,Lex 43 92 619 3 2
Johnny Legg, Som 37 63 593 7 2
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 37 57 573 7 1
Ryan Muniz, Cameron 43 72 531 6 5
Steven Stackhouse, Bren 38 62 388 2 1
Ryan Shupak, Caldwell 22 48 362 2 2
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 36 62 352 8 3
Izaha Jones, Norm 22 35 341 3 0
Karson Dillard, Bry 14 50 220 2 2
Marcus Wade, Frank 9 21 172 4 1
Levi Hancock, BChristian 7 13 169 2 0
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 10 23 117 2 0
Keyshawn Langham, Hea 8 9 113 2 0
Braylen Wortham, Bre 11 27 112 1 3
Jackson Caffey, BChristian 11 24 101 2 1
Receiving
Name, school No. Yds. Avg. TD
Traylen Suel, CS 23 278 12.1 6
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 16 271 16.9 6
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 16 266 16.6 3
Dalton Carnes, CS 15 332 22.1 5
Robert Owens, Rock 14 359 25.6 4
Tre Burns, Caldwell 13 219 16.9 4
Houston Thomas, CS 13 177 13.6 2
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 12 248 20.7 2
Logan Burnett, Brem 12 196 16.3
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 12 108 9.0 2
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cam 12 104 8.7 0
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 11 220 20.0 2
Herschel Conway, Som 11 163 14.8 0
Kason Goolsby, Cam 11 98 8.9 1
Zach Heaton, Caldwell 10 201 20.1 1
Xavier Steptoe, Nav 10 175 17.5 1
Wesley Greaves, Consol 9 181 20.1 3
Kadden Hubbard, Nav 9 152 16.9 2
Wyatt Windham, Rock 9 136 15.1 1
Evan Patschke, Lex 9 106 11.8 0
Daylon Washington, Lex 9 103 11.4 0
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 8 120 15.0 2
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 8 112 14.0 1
Wyatt Mcdougal, Consol 8 97 12.1 1
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 8 81 10.1 2
John Lee, Nav 7 175 25.0 2
Tyler Wright, Consol 7 134 19.1 2
Dallas Jones, Normangee 7 131 18.7 1
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 7 120 17.1 2
Koben Zan, Bremond 7 73 10.4 1
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 7 69 9.9 2
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 7 55 7.9 3
Kason Bayer, Lex 6 162 27.0 1
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 6 109 18.2 1
Chance Locker, BChristian 6 75 12.5 0
Wyatt Volkinburg, Norm 6 75 12.5 0
Keshun Thomas, Consol 5 121 24.2 3
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 5 114 22.8 1
Tyson Turner, Bryan 5 103 20.6
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 5 101 20.2 4
Hayden Helton, Frank 4 92 23.0 0
Punting
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Harris Powers, BChristian 3 133 44.3
Dawson Schremp, CS 6 262 43.7
Derek Ramsey, Bryan 8 341 42.6
Vladimir Morales, Mad 6 233 38.8
Mo Foketi, Consol 5 192 38.4
H. Helton, Frank 9 324 36.0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 70 35.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 4 139 34.8
Landen Green, Cameron 3 101 33.7
Matthew Gibson, Bryan 11 362 32.9
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 16 505 31.6
Davioun Scott, Rock 3 91 30.3
Carson Crowley, Bre 6 181 30.2
Punt Returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg. TD
Andrew Newman, Cent. 1 61 61.0 0
K. Watts, Brenham 2 79 39.5 0
Robert Owens, Rock 2 75 37.5 0
Trace Meadows, Consol 8 210 26.3 0
Adan Villatoro, Brenham 2 46 23.0 0
Traylen Suel, CS 7 143 20.4 1
T. Burns, Caldwell 3 52 17.3 0
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 2 27 13.5 0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 17 8.5 0
Dallas Jones, Normangee 2 14 7.0 0
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 4 20 5.0 0
Kickoff Returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Devyn Hidrago, Frank 2 134 67.0
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 6 282 47.0
Devin Wheaton, Mad 2 82 41.0
Wyatt Windham, Rock 2 69 34.5
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 103 34.3
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 2 64 32.0
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 2 55 27.5
Adan Villatoro, Brenham 4 108 27.0
Robert Owens, Rock 5 134 26.8
Dalton Carnes, CS 2 48 24.0
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 2 48 24.0
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 59 19.7
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 6 114 19.0
John Lee, Navasota 4 62 15.5
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Bryson Washington, Frank 8 0 0 48
Marquise Collins, CS 8 0 0 48
Traylen Suel, CS 7 0 0 42
Brodie Daniel, Consol 6 0 0 36
Jamal Thomas, Nav 6 0 0 36
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 6 0 0 36
Dawson Schremp, CS 0 2 25 31
Dalton Carnes, CS 5 0 0 30
Robert Owens, Rock 5 0 0 30
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 4 0 1 26
Ricky Brown, Brenham 4 0 0 24
Tre Burns, Cald 4 0 0 24
Deven Green, Som 4 0 0 24
Jamar Hewitt, Cald 4 0 0 24
Blessing Ngene, Mad 4 0 0 24
Ja’mar Thomas, Nav 4 0 0 24
Keshon Thomas, Consol 4 0 0 24
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 3 0 4 22
Vladimir Morales, Mad 0 3 13 22
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 2 21
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 3 0 0 18
EJ Ezar, Rudder 3 0 0 18
Ja’marion Fear, Nav 3 0 0 18
Wesley Greaves, Consol 3 0 0 18
Levi Hancock, BChristian 3 0 0 18
Devin Jackson, Lex 3 0 0 18
Bradley Jones, CS 3 0 0 18
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 3 0 0 18
Bobby Washington, Frank 3 0 0 18
Daylon Washington, Lex 3 0 0 18
Mo Foketi, Consol 0 0 16 16
Montavian Reed, Rudder2 0 1 14
Seth Shamblin, Frank 0 1 10 13
Jace Aly, Cald 2 0 0 12
Arvis Burns, Som 2 0 0 12
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 2 0 0 12
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 2 0 0 12
Tyrone Gilmon, Burton 2 0 0 12
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 2 0 0 12
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 2 0 0 12
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 2 0 0 12
Kaddon Hubbard, Nav 2 0 0 12
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder 2 0 0 12
John Lee, Nav 2 0 0 12
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 2 0 0 12
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 2 0 0 12
Andrew Newman, Cent. 2 0 0 12
Nate Palmer, CS 2 0 0 12
Houston Thomas, CS 2 0 0 12
Darius Turner, Consol 2 0 0 12
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 2 0 0 12
Wyatt Windham, Rock 2 0 0 12
Tyler Wright, Consol 2 0 0 12
Tackles
Name, school Solo Assists Total
Cruz San Migel, Rock 36 18 54
Fabian Salomon, Cam 31 12 43
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 25 17 42
Jaxson Slanker, CS 39 0 39
Davion Scott, Rock 24 11 35
Payton Sprouse, Somerville 9 26 35
Cameron Thrower, Mad 26 5 31
Colton Barbo, Cameron 14 16 30
Stryker Gay, BChristian 21 9 30
Nic Caraway, Bryan 19 9 28
Tyler McAllister, Norm 8 20 28
Colby Smith, Franklin 16 12 28
Brayden Youree, Franklin 13 14 27
Preston McMillan, Lex 19 7 26
Jermal Holland, Mad 23 2 25
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 13 12 25
Quori Hardman, Cameron 16 8 24
Brock Slaydon, Consol 17 7 24
Chris Thompson, Nav 13 11 24
Tate Allen, Bryan 9 14 23
Isiah Sauls, Rock 16 7 23
Nicolas Castaneda, Nav 13 9 22
Laramie Pieper, Caldwell 10 12 22
Kade Stone, Normangee 6 16 22
Wyatt Windham, Rock 16 6 22
Landen Greene, Cameron 10 11 21
Scott Penny, Rock 12 9 21
Michael Clark, Bryan 10 10 20
Johnny Legg, Somerville 7 13 20
Jaylen Myles, Nav 9 11 20
Harrison Robinson, CS 20 0 20
Bryson Washington, Franklin 8 12 20
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 16 4 20
Matthew Cooks, Bryan 9 10 19
Deven Green, Somerville 7 12 19
Brandon Hirsch, Caldwell 11 8 19
Hunter Powers, BChristian 12 7 19
Seth Shamblin, Franklin 7 12 19
Kyle Walsh, CS 19 0 19
Chad David, Rock 9 9 18
Jaxxon Edwards, CS 18 0 18
Caden Espinoa, Somerville 3 15 18
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 6 12 18
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 13 5 18
Robert Owens, Rock 10 8 18
Frankedric Powell, Nav 14 4 18
Caleb Skow, CS 11 0 18
Conner Swonke, Mad 15 3 18
Da’qualyn Williams, Lex 12 6 18
Chris Huff, Rock 11 6 17
Zamaryan Robinson, Bryan 12 5 17
Jaden Thomas, Consol 11 6 17
Armando Reyes, Cameron 13 4 17
Delvin Morris, Caldwell 8 9 17
Garrett Lero, Snook 8 9 17
Lane Magnuson, Lex 14 3 17
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 11 5 16
Hudson House, Consol 6 10 16
Major Kimbrough, Franklin 8 8 16
Mason Cashion, CS 16 0 16
Keith Wolridge, Lex 10 6 16
Davis Carroll, BChristian 9 7 16
Tristan Galvan, Rock 10 6 16
Gael Carrizales, Bremond 5 11 16
Cole Samford, BVCHEA 12 4 16
Wyatt Van Volkinburg, Norm 6 10 16
Otis Wright, Bryan 10 6 16
Eduardo Perez, Nav 11 4 15
Koben Zan, Bremond 4 11 15
Jaylyn Morris, Bryan 10 5 15
Caden Dooley, BVCHEA 7 8 15
Connor Lingren, CS 15 0 15
Byron Johnson, CS 15 0 15
Clayton Watson, Bremond 3 11 14
Carlos Salomon, Cameron 6 8 14
Dominick Rangel, Cameron 6 8 14
Jeremiah Burns, Mad 12 2 14
Chantz Johnson, CS 14 0 14
Luis Munoz, Franklin 2 12 14
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 7 7 14
Dalton Stewart, Normangee 4 9 13
Josh Gooden, Consol 7 6 13
Korbin Johnson, CS13 0 13
Kutter Rohrbach, Som 1 12 13
Cody Webb, Cameron 4 9 13
Giovani Jennings, Nav 10 3 13
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 9 4 13
Grant Schlinke, Consol 7 5 12
Kaleb Walker, Nav 8 4 12
Zantyl Holley, Cent. 6 6 12
Daylon Washington, Lex 12 0 12
Cade Pantaleon, Rock 5 7 12
Seth Yellott, Normangee 3 9 12
Garrett Hyvl, Snook 8 3 11
Hunter Garner, Normangee 3 8 11
Tate Franks, Normangee 5 6 11
Braylan Wortham, Bremond 6 5 11
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 4 7 11
Camp Wright, BChristian 5 6 11
Jericho Tipton, BVCHA 8 3 11
Kaiser Qiu, Consol 7 4 11
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 4 7 11
Braylen Wortham, Bremond 6 5 11
Jah’keim Paldo, Nav 9 2 11
Jack Herbst, Bremond 3 8 11
Landon Pounders, Rock 6 4 10
Miles Minor, Bremond 5 5 10
Jonathan Minor, Consol 8 2 10
Zakori Yanes, Rock 7 3 10
Haze Tomascik, Franklin 8 2 10
Colby Arney, Cameron 1 9 10
Hunter Hux, Cameron 6 4 10
Shane Bellows, CS 6 0 6
Interceptions
Name, school No. Yards TD
Gerren Marrero, Rock 2 70 0
Frankedric Powell, Navasota 2 39 0
Kaden Watts, Brenham 2 0 0
Blaine Garza, Cald 2 0 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0 0
Malcolm Murphy, Franklin 2 0 0
Team offense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
CS 927 1,182 2,109 527.3
Rudder 551 1,027 1,578 526.0
Navasota 905 573 1,478 492.7
Consol 713 684 1,397 465.7
Caldwell 870 471 1,341 447.0
Normangee 456 341 797 398.5
Franklin 983 172 1,155 385.0
Somerville 538 601 1,139 379.7
Rockdale 404 638 1,042 347.3
Lexington 406 619 1,025 341.7
BVCHEA 619 383 1,002 334.0
Cameron 351 552 903 301.0
Madisonville 778 117 895 298.3
BChristian 283 270 553 276.5
Bremond 497 112 609 203.0
Brenham 177 388 565 188.3
Bryan 279 286 565 188.3
Defense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
Caldwell 141 300 441 147.0
CS 301 259 560 186.7
Bryan 265 451 716 238.7
Franklin 295 464 759 253.0