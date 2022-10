BV Football Standings: Oct. 4

District 12-6A

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Harker Heights 2-0 5-1 159 95

Temple 2-0 4-2 189 166

Waco Midway 1-1 1-5 119 230

Bryan 1-1 4-2 235 167

Copperas Cove 0-1 2-3 139 156

Hutto 0-1 3-2 181 190

Pflugerville Weiss 0-2 2-4 146 187

Last week: Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19 Harker Heights 24,Waco Midway 13 Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20 Hutto was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Harker Heights at Hutto Copperas Cove at Weiss Temple at Waco Midway

District 11-5A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Consol 2-0 4-1 165 101

College Station 2-0 4-1 230 114

Leander Glenn 2-0 4-1 141 65

Cedar Park 1-1 1-4 90 133

Georgetown 1-1 3-2 218 166

Leander 0-2 3-2 111 127

Hendrickson 0-2 1-4 118 203

Last week: Georgetown 70, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28 College Station 68, East View 10 Consol 13, Cedar Park 10 Leander Glenn 27, Leander 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hendrickson at Consol Cedar Park at College Station Leander at Georgetown East View at Glenn

District 10-5A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lake Creek 2-0 6-0 351 156

Lamar Consol 1-1 3-3 116 107

Montgomery 1-1 1-5 155 268

Rudder 0-1 2-3 142 181

Brenham 1-1 2-3 155 147

Huntsville 1-1 2-4 113 174

Richmond Randle 0-2 2-4 157 193

Last week: Huntsville 12, Lamar Consolidated 7 Lake Creek 80, Montgomery 55 Brenham 38, Randle 22 Rudder was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Huntsville at Rudder Lake Creek at Lamar Consolidated Brenham at Montgomery Randle is open

District 12-4A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Stafford 2-0 5-1 143 126

Bay City 1-1 4-2 185 67

El Campo 1-0 3-2 162 155

Navasota 1-1 4-2 162 138

Brazosport 1-1 3-3 128 142

Iowa Colony 0-1 1-4 95 169

Needville 0-2 3-3 135 118

Last week: Stafford 25,Iowa Colony 20 Navasota 17, Bay City 9 Brazosport 21, Needville 20 El Campo was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Needville at Navasota Bay City at El Campo Iowa Colony at Brazosport Stafford open

District 11-4A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Gatesville 0-0 5-1 192 175

W. Connally 0-0 4-2 232 224

Madisonville 0-0 3-3 219 140

Waco Robinson 0-0 3-3 154 173

Salado 0-0 2-4 170 187

Last week: Columbus 56, Madisonville 28 Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29 Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27 at Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28 Hitchcock 35, Salado 30

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Salado at Robinson Connally at Gatesville Madisonville is open

District 12-4A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 0-0 4-1 255 85

Gonzales 0-0 2-3 100 146

La Grange 0-0 2-3 98 138

Smithville 0-0 1-4 120 151

Giddings 0-0 1-4 52 154

Caldwell 0-0 0-5 29 239

Last week: Lexington 34, Caldwell 6

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gonzales at Caldwell Cuero at Giddings Smithville at La Grange

District 11-3A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 2-0 6-0 307 157

Cameron 1-0 3-2 235 201

Academy 1-1 3-3 199 184

Lorena 1-1 4-2 197 154

Troy 1-1 2-4 124 186

Rockdale 0-1 1-4 160 202

McGregor 0-2 1-5 156 217

Last week: Lorena 40, Academy 17 Troy 27, McGregor 24 Franklin 63, Rockdale 42 Cameron was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Rockdale at Troy McGregor at Lorena Academy at Cameron Franklin is open

District 12-3A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Hemphill 2-0 6-0 340 62

Newton 2-0 5-1 218 70

New Waverly 1-0 4-1 160 122

Anderson-Shiro 1-1 4-2 123 119

Trinity 0-1 0-5 10 206

Warren 0-2 2-4 100 153

Kountze 0-2 0-6 30 236

Last week: New Waverly 34, Warren 0 Hemphill 59, Kountze 6 Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0 Trinity was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: New Waverly at Anderson-Shiro Newton at Hemphill Trinity at Kountze Warren is open

District 13-3A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lexington 0-0 5-0 211 93

Rogers 0-0 3-2 155 117

Buffalo 0-0 2-3 104 118

Florence 0-0 1-3 70 139

Clifton 0-0 1-4 94 133

Elkhart 0-0 1-4 142 197

Last week: Lexington 34, Caldwell 6

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Clifton at Rogers Elkhart at Buffalo Lexington at Florence

District 12-2A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

C-Cadmen 0-0 5-0 201 123

Centerville 0-0 3-2 135 105

Groveton 0-0 1-4 82 118

West Hardin 0-0 2-3 103 151

Normangee 0-0 0-4 28 208

Leon 0-0 0-5 81 243

Last week: All teams were open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Normangee at Corrigan-Camden Centerville at West Hardin Groveton at Leon

District 13-2A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Flatonia 2-0 5-1 224 81

Holland 1-0 2-3 162 116

Hearne 1-0 3-2 99 82

Thorndale 1-1 4-2 214 140

Thrall 1-1 2-4 139 233

Weimar 0-2 2-4 173 144

Schulenburg 0-2 0-6 104 287

Last week: Flatonia 37, Thorndale 13 Thrall 21, Weimar 13 Hearne 43, Schulenburg 22 Holland was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Thrall at Holland Thorndale at Weimar Hearne at Flatonia and Weimar is open

District 13-2A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Bremond 0-0 5-0 260 92

Chilton 0-0 5-0 207 64

Milano 0-0 4-0 165 49

Granger 0-0 4-1 167 94

Bartlett 0-0 2-2 117 95

Iola 0-0 1-4 81 152

Last week: Maud 22, Iola 18 Bremond 54, Windthorst 21

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Milano at Bartlett Granger at Iola Bremond at Chilton

District 14-2A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Burton 2-0 5-0 136 71

Somerville 2-0 2-4 89 226

Snook 1-0 3-1 95 32

Louise 1-1 2-4 131 152

Falls City 0-1 1-4 58 150

Yorktown 0-2 2-4 154 215

Runge 0-2 1-5 60 219

Last week: Snook 56, Runge 6 Burton 40, Yorktown 0 Somerville 14, Louise 13 Falls City was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Louise at Burton Snook at Somerville Yorktown at Falls City Runge is open

District 11-A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Oglesby 0-0 6-0 320 108

Buckholts 0-0 2-2 240 226

Calvert 0-0 1-4 140 261

Last week: San Marcos Academy 64, Calvert 18 Oglesby 64, Gustine 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Calvert at Killeen Memorial Christian Taylor St. Mary’s at Buckholts Oglesby at Bronte

TAPPS Division IV District 3

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Northland 0-0 4-2 141 167

Alpha Omega 0-0 2-2 126 128

Brazos Christian 0-0 1-4 78 121

Rosehill 0-0 1-5 55 80

Lutheran North 0-0 0-5 36 216

Last week: Legacy Prep Christian 28, Brazos Christian 21 New Braunfels Christian Academy 33, Lutheran North 15 St. Andrew’s 7, Rosehill Christian 0 Northland Christian 14, Northside Lions Sports Association 8

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Alpha Omega at Northland Christian Brazos Christian at Lutheran North

TAPPS Division III District 5

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Baytown Christ 3-0 6-0 350 62

Divine Savior 3-0 4-0 206 163

Living Stones 3-1 2-2-1 204 151

Brazosport Christ 2-1 3-2 147 220

Second Baptist 1-2 1-5 246 365

St. Joseph 1-2 2-4 160 247

O’Connell 0-3 1-4 106 226

Grace Academy 0-3 0-5 19 186

Last week: St. Joseph 2, Grace Christian Academy 0, forfeit Living Stones Christian 56, 0 Divine Savior 55, O’Connell 31 Baytown Christian 62, Brazosport Christian 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: O’Connell at St. Joseph Second Baptist University-Model at Brazosport Christian

TAPPS Division II District 5

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Allen Academy 2-0 5-1 375 173

Covenant Christian 1-0 5-0 306 114

West. Christian 1-0 3-2 340 294

First Baptist 1-0 5-0 311 45

St. Francis 0-2 0-4 20 191

Legacy Christian 0-1 3-2 179 199

Faith West 0-2 1-5 89 311

Last week: First Baptist Christian 47, St. Franciso Episcopal 0 Allen Academy 78, Faith West Academy 33

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Faith West Academy at Legacy Christian Academy (Thursday, 7 p.m.) St. Francis Episcopal at Covenant Christian First Baptist Christian at Westbury Christian