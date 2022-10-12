BV Football Standings: Oct. 12

District 12-6A
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Harker Heights 3-0 6-1 201 119
Temple 3-0 5-2 233 176
Bryan 1-1 4-2 235 167
Pflugerville Weiss 1-2 3-4 196 196
Waco Midway 1-2 1-6 129 274
Copperas Cove 0-2 2-4 159 207
Hutto 0-2 3-3 205 232
Last week: Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20 Temple 44, Waco Midway 10 Killeen Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24 Bryan was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan, 7 p.m. Hutto at Temple Waco Midway at Copperas Cove Harker Heights is open
District 11-5A Division I
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Consol 3-0 5-1 206 101
College Station 3-0 5-1 247 114
Leander Glenn 2-0 4-1 141 65
Georgetown 2-1 4-2 288 182
Cedar Park 1-2 1-5 90 150
Leander 0-3 3-3 127 197
Pflug. Hendrickson 0-3 1-5 118 244
Last week: Consol 41, Hendrickson 0 College Station 17, Cedar Park 0 Georgetown 70, Leander 16 Glenn 31, East View 21
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Glenn at College Station Consol at Leander Georgetown at East View Hendrickson at Cedar Park
District 10-5A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lake Creek 3-0 7-0 418 156
Brenham 2-1 3-3 202 161
Huntsville 2-1 3-4 137 184
Montgomery 1-2 1-6 169 315
Lamar Consolidated 1-2 3-4 116 174
Rudder 0-2 2-4 152 205
Richmond Randle 0-2 2-4 157 193
Last week: Huntsville 24, Rudder 10 Lake Creek 67, Lamar Consolidated 0 Brenham 47, Montgomery 14 Randle was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Montgomery at Randle (7 p.m. Thurs.) Rudder at Lake Creek Lamar Consolidated at Brenham Huntsville is open
District 12-4A Division I
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Stafford 2-0 5-1 143 126
El Campo 2-0 4-2 199 182
Navasota 2-1 5-2 203 152
Brazosport 2-1 4-3 155 161
Bay City 1-2 4-3 212 104
Iowa Colony 0-2 1-5 114 196
Needville 0-3 3-4 149 159
Last week: Navasota 41, Needville 14 El Campo 37, Bay City 27 Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19 Stafford was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at Iowa Colony El Campo at Needville Brazosport at Stafford Bay City is open
District 11-4A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
W. Connally 1-0 5-2 267 230
Salado 1-0 3-4 203 211
Madisonville 0-0 3-3 219 140
Gatesville 0-1 5-2 198 210
Waco Robinson 0-1 3-4 178 206
Last week: Salado 33, Robinson 24 Connally 35, Gatesville 6 Madisonville was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Robinson at Madisonville Gatesville at Salado Connally is open
District 12-4A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Cuero 1-0 5-1 310 87
Gonzales 1-0 3-3 132 166
Smithville 1-0 2-4 134 161
La Grange 0-1 2-4 108 152
Giddings 0-1 1-5 54 210
Caldwell 0-1 0-6 49 271
Last week: Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20 Cuero 56, Giddings 2 Smithville 14, La Grange 10
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gonzales at Cuero, 7 p.m. Giddings at Smithville Caldwell at La Grange
District 11-3A Division I
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Franklin 2-0 6-0 307 157
Cameron 2-0 4-2 283 214
Lorena 2-1 5-2 246 175
Rockdale 1-1 2-4 194 229
Academy 1-2 3-4 212 232
Troy 1-2 2-5 151 220
McGregor 0-3 1-6 177 266
Last week: Lorena 49, McGregor 21 Rockdale 34, Troy 27 Cameron Yoe 48, Little River Academy 13 Franklin was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Troy at Franklin Lorena at Rockdale Cameron Yoe at McGregor Academy is open
District 12-3A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Newton 3-0 6-1 252 70
New Waverly 2-0 5-1 195 134
Hemphill 2-1 6-1 340 96
Trinity 1-1 1-5 58 250
Anderson-Shiro 1-2 4-3 135 154
Warren 0-2 2-4 100 153
Kountze 0-3 0-7 74 284
Last week: New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12 Newton 34, Hemphill 0 Trinity 48, Kountze 44 Warren was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hemphill at New Waverly Anderson-Shiro at Warren Trinity at Newton Kountze is open
District 13-3A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lexington 1-0 6-0 272 93
Rogers 1-0 4-2 193 124
Buffalo 1-0 3-3 131 126
Florence 0-1 1-4 69 200
Clifton 0-1 1-5 101 171
Elkhart 0-1 1-5 150 224
Last week: Lexington 61, Florence 0 Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8 Rogers 38, Clifton 7
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Florence at Rogers Buffalo at Clifton Lexington at Elkhart
District 12-2A Division I
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
C-Cadmen 1-0 6-0 252 123
Centerville 1-0 4-2 183 119
Leon 1-0 01-5 99 257
Groveton 0-1 1-5 96 136
West Hardin 0-1 2-4 109 173
Normangee 0-1 0-5 28 257
Last week: Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0 Centerville 48, West Hardin 14 Leon 18, Groveton 14
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: West Hardin at Normangee Leon at Corrigan-Camden Groveton at Centerville
District 13-2A Division I
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Flatonia 3-0 6-1 259 101
Holland 2-0 3-3 201 116
Thorndale 2-1 5-2 248 166
Hearne 1-1 3-3 119 117
Thrall 1-2 2-5 139 272
Schulenburg 0-2 0-6 104 287
Weimar 0-3 2-5 199 178
Last week: Holland 39, Thrall 0 Thorndale 34, Weimar 26 Flatonia 35, Hearne 20 Schulenburg was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Holland at Thorndale Weimar at Hearne Flatonia at Schulenburg and Thrall is open
District 13-2A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Chilton 1-0 6-0 248 94
Milano 1-0 5-0 213 49
Granger 1-0 5-1 205 94
Bremond 0-1 5-1 290 133
Bartlett 0-1 2-3 117 143
Iola 0-1 1-5 81 190
Last week: Milano 48, Bartlett 0 Granger 38, Iola 0 Chilton 41, Bremond 30
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Iola at Milano Chilton at Bartlett Bremond at Granger
District 14-2A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Burton 3-0 6-0 190 78
Somerville 3-0 3-4 116 238
Snook 1-1 3-2 114 72
Falls City 1-1 2-4 106 170
Louise 1-2 2-5 138 204
Runge 0-2 1-5 60 219
Yorktown 0-3 2-5 174 263
Last week: Somerville 27, Snook 12 Burton 54, Louise 7 Falls City 48, Yorktown 20 Runge was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Falls City at Louise Burton at Snook at Somerville at Runge Yorktown is open
District 11-A Division II
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Oglesby 0-0 7-0 386 128
Buckholts 0-0 2-3 260 294
Calvert 0-0 2-4 190 269
Last week: Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8 Taylor St. Mary’s 68, Buckholts 20 Oglesby 66 Bronte 20
Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: Evant at Oglesby
TAPPS Division IV District 3
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Northland 1-0 5-2 183 167
Brazos Christian 1-0 2-4 129 138
Rosehill 0-0 1-4 55 80
Alpha Omega 0-1 2-3 126 170
Lutheran North 0-1 0-6 53 267
Last week: Northland Christian 42, Alpha Omega 0 Brazos Christian 51, Lutheran North 17
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Rosehill Christian at Brazos Christian Northland Christian at Lutheran North
TAPPS Division II District 5
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Covenant Christian 3-0 7-0 365 122
Allen Academy 2-0 5-1 375 173
First Baptist 2-0 6-0 380 57
West. Christian 1-1 3-3 352 363
Legacy Christian 1-2 4-3 251 276
St. Francis 0-3 0-5 20 192
Faith West 0-3 1-6 108 375
Last week: Legacy Christian Academy 64, Faith West Academy 19 Covenant Christian 2, St. Francis Episcopal 0, forfeit First Baptist Christian 69, Westbury Christian 12
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Legacy Christian Academy at Allen Academy Faith West Academy at First Baptist Christian St. Francisco Episcopal at Westbury Christian
TAPPS Division III District 5
Dist. All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Divine Savior 4-0 5-0 270 179
Baytown Christian 3-0 6-0 350 62
Brazosport Christian 3-1 3-3 195 220
Living Stones 2-1 2-2 204 151
St. Joseph 2-2 3-4 219 253
Second Baptist 1-3 1-6 246 413
O’Connell 0-4 1-5 112 285
Grace Academy 0-4 0-6 35 249
Last week: Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 63, Grace Christian 16 Brazosport Christian 48, Second Baptist University-Model 0 St. Joseph 59, O’Connell 6
Friday’s 7 p.m. game: O’Connell at Baytown Christian St. Joseph at Divine Savior Academy Living Stones Christian at Grace Christian Academy