BV Football Standings: Oct. 12

District 12-6A

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Harker Heights 3-0 6-1 201 119

Temple 3-0 5-2 233 176

Bryan 1-1 4-2 235 167

Pflugerville Weiss 1-2 3-4 196 196

Waco Midway 1-2 1-6 129 274

Copperas Cove 0-2 2-4 159 207

Hutto 0-2 3-3 205 232

Last week: Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20 Temple 44, Waco Midway 10 Killeen Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24 Bryan was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Pflugerville Weiss at Bryan, 7 p.m. Hutto at Temple Waco Midway at Copperas Cove Harker Heights is open

District 11-5A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Consol 3-0 5-1 206 101

College Station 3-0 5-1 247 114

Leander Glenn 2-0 4-1 141 65

Georgetown 2-1 4-2 288 182

Cedar Park 1-2 1-5 90 150

Leander 0-3 3-3 127 197

Pflug. Hendrickson 0-3 1-5 118 244

Last week: Consol 41, Hendrickson 0 College Station 17, Cedar Park 0 Georgetown 70, Leander 16 Glenn 31, East View 21

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Glenn at College Station Consol at Leander Georgetown at East View Hendrickson at Cedar Park

District 10-5A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lake Creek 3-0 7-0 418 156

Brenham 2-1 3-3 202 161

Huntsville 2-1 3-4 137 184

Montgomery 1-2 1-6 169 315

Lamar Consolidated 1-2 3-4 116 174

Rudder 0-2 2-4 152 205

Richmond Randle 0-2 2-4 157 193

Last week: Huntsville 24, Rudder 10 Lake Creek 67, Lamar Consolidated 0 Brenham 47, Montgomery 14 Randle was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Montgomery at Randle (7 p.m. Thurs.) Rudder at Lake Creek Lamar Consolidated at Brenham Huntsville is open

District 12-4A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Stafford 2-0 5-1 143 126

El Campo 2-0 4-2 199 182

Navasota 2-1 5-2 203 152

Brazosport 2-1 4-3 155 161

Bay City 1-2 4-3 212 104

Iowa Colony 0-2 1-5 114 196

Needville 0-3 3-4 149 159

Last week: Navasota 41, Needville 14 El Campo 37, Bay City 27 Brazosport 27, Iowa Colony 19 Stafford was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at Iowa Colony El Campo at Needville Brazosport at Stafford Bay City is open

District 11-4A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

W. Connally 1-0 5-2 267 230

Salado 1-0 3-4 203 211

Madisonville 0-0 3-3 219 140

Gatesville 0-1 5-2 198 210

Waco Robinson 0-1 3-4 178 206

Last week: Salado 33, Robinson 24 Connally 35, Gatesville 6 Madisonville was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Robinson at Madisonville Gatesville at Salado Connally is open

District 12-4A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 1-0 5-1 310 87

Gonzales 1-0 3-3 132 166

Smithville 1-0 2-4 134 161

La Grange 0-1 2-4 108 152

Giddings 0-1 1-5 54 210

Caldwell 0-1 0-6 49 271

Last week: Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20 Cuero 56, Giddings 2 Smithville 14, La Grange 10

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gonzales at Cuero, 7 p.m. Giddings at Smithville Caldwell at La Grange

District 11-3A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 2-0 6-0 307 157

Cameron 2-0 4-2 283 214

Lorena 2-1 5-2 246 175

Rockdale 1-1 2-4 194 229

Academy 1-2 3-4 212 232

Troy 1-2 2-5 151 220

McGregor 0-3 1-6 177 266

Last week: Lorena 49, McGregor 21 Rockdale 34, Troy 27 Cameron Yoe 48, Little River Academy 13 Franklin was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Troy at Franklin Lorena at Rockdale Cameron Yoe at McGregor Academy is open

District 12-3A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Newton 3-0 6-1 252 70

New Waverly 2-0 5-1 195 134

Hemphill 2-1 6-1 340 96

Trinity 1-1 1-5 58 250

Anderson-Shiro 1-2 4-3 135 154

Warren 0-2 2-4 100 153

Kountze 0-3 0-7 74 284

Last week: New Waverly 35, Anderson-Shiro 12 Newton 34, Hemphill 0 Trinity 48, Kountze 44 Warren was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hemphill at New Waverly Anderson-Shiro at Warren Trinity at Newton Kountze is open

District 13-3A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lexington 1-0 6-0 272 93

Rogers 1-0 4-2 193 124

Buffalo 1-0 3-3 131 126

Florence 0-1 1-4 69 200

Clifton 0-1 1-5 101 171

Elkhart 0-1 1-5 150 224

Last week: Lexington 61, Florence 0 Buffalo 27, Elkhart 8 Rogers 38, Clifton 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Florence at Rogers Buffalo at Clifton Lexington at Elkhart

District 12-2A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

C-Cadmen 1-0 6-0 252 123

Centerville 1-0 4-2 183 119

Leon 1-0 01-5 99 257

Groveton 0-1 1-5 96 136

West Hardin 0-1 2-4 109 173

Normangee 0-1 0-5 28 257

Last week: Corrigan-Camden 51, Normangee 0 Centerville 48, West Hardin 14 Leon 18, Groveton 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: West Hardin at Normangee Leon at Corrigan-Camden Groveton at Centerville

District 13-2A Division I

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Flatonia 3-0 6-1 259 101

Holland 2-0 3-3 201 116

Thorndale 2-1 5-2 248 166

Hearne 1-1 3-3 119 117

Thrall 1-2 2-5 139 272

Schulenburg 0-2 0-6 104 287

Weimar 0-3 2-5 199 178

Last week: Holland 39, Thrall 0 Thorndale 34, Weimar 26 Flatonia 35, Hearne 20 Schulenburg was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Holland at Thorndale Weimar at Hearne Flatonia at Schulenburg and Thrall is open

District 13-2A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Chilton 1-0 6-0 248 94

Milano 1-0 5-0 213 49

Granger 1-0 5-1 205 94

Bremond 0-1 5-1 290 133

Bartlett 0-1 2-3 117 143

Iola 0-1 1-5 81 190

Last week: Milano 48, Bartlett 0 Granger 38, Iola 0 Chilton 41, Bremond 30

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Iola at Milano Chilton at Bartlett Bremond at Granger

District 14-2A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Burton 3-0 6-0 190 78

Somerville 3-0 3-4 116 238

Snook 1-1 3-2 114 72

Falls City 1-1 2-4 106 170

Louise 1-2 2-5 138 204

Runge 0-2 1-5 60 219

Yorktown 0-3 2-5 174 263

Last week: Somerville 27, Snook 12 Burton 54, Louise 7 Falls City 48, Yorktown 20 Runge was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Falls City at Louise Burton at Snook at Somerville at Runge Yorktown is open

District 11-A Division II

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Oglesby 0-0 7-0 386 128

Buckholts 0-0 2-3 260 294

Calvert 0-0 2-4 190 269

Last week: Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8 Taylor St. Mary’s 68, Buckholts 20 Oglesby 66 Bronte 20

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: Evant at Oglesby

TAPPS Division IV District 3

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Northland 1-0 5-2 183 167

Brazos Christian 1-0 2-4 129 138

Rosehill 0-0 1-4 55 80

Alpha Omega 0-1 2-3 126 170

Lutheran North 0-1 0-6 53 267

Last week: Northland Christian 42, Alpha Omega 0 Brazos Christian 51, Lutheran North 17

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Rosehill Christian at Brazos Christian Northland Christian at Lutheran North

TAPPS Division II District 5

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Covenant Christian 3-0 7-0 365 122

Allen Academy 2-0 5-1 375 173

First Baptist 2-0 6-0 380 57

West. Christian 1-1 3-3 352 363

Legacy Christian 1-2 4-3 251 276

St. Francis 0-3 0-5 20 192

Faith West 0-3 1-6 108 375

Last week: Legacy Christian Academy 64, Faith West Academy 19 Covenant Christian 2, St. Francis Episcopal 0, forfeit First Baptist Christian 69, Westbury Christian 12

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Legacy Christian Academy at Allen Academy Faith West Academy at First Baptist Christian St. Francisco Episcopal at Westbury Christian

TAPPS Division III District 5

Dist. All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Divine Savior 4-0 5-0 270 179

Baytown Christian 3-0 6-0 350 62

Brazosport Christian 3-1 3-3 195 220

Living Stones 2-1 2-2 204 151

St. Joseph 2-2 3-4 219 253

Second Baptist 1-3 1-6 246 413

O’Connell 0-4 1-5 112 285

Grace Academy 0-4 0-6 35 249

Last week: Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 63, Grace Christian 16 Brazosport Christian 48, Second Baptist University-Model 0 St. Joseph 59, O’Connell 6

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: O’Connell at Baytown Christian St. Joseph at Divine Savior Academy Living Stones Christian at Grace Christian Academy