BV Football Standings: Nov. 2

District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Harker Heights;5-0;8-1;269;128
Temple;4-1;6-3;273;216
Pflugerville Weiss;3-2;5-4;283;230
Bryan;3-2;6-3;351;254
Waco Midway;2-4;2-8;196;394
Hutto;1-4;4-5;308;319
Copperas Cove;0-5;2-7;177;329
Last week: Pflugerville Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21; Killeen Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0; Bryan 53, Hutto 34; Temple was open
Thursday’s 7 p.m. games: Bryan at Killeen Harker Heights; Pflugerville Weiss at Hutto; Copperas Cove at Temple; Midway is open
District 11-5A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Consol;5-1;7-2;325;161
College Station;5-1;7-2;350;215
Georgetown;5-1;7-2;424;261
Cedar Park;4-2;4-5;170;167
Leander Glenn;3-3;5-4;228;162
Pflug. Hendrickson;2-4;3-6;193;286
Leander;0-6;3-6;152;289
East View;0-6;0-9;157;448
Last week: College Station 38, Consol 28; Georgetown 28, Glenn 22; Cedar Park 35, Leander 0; Hendrickson 50, East View 8
Friday’s 7 p.m. games:
College Station at Hendrickson (7 p.m. Thurs.); Glenn at Consol; Cedar Park at Georgetown; East View at Leander
District 10-5A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Lake Creek;5-0;9-0;515;165
Brenham;5-0;5-3;298;202
Huntsville;2-3;3-6;160;261
Richmond Randle;2-3;4-5;261;263
Lamar Consolidated;2-4;4-6;147;229
Montgomery;2-3;2-7;218;356
Rudder;0-5;2-7;197;357
Last week: Randle 53, Rudder 21; Brenham 31, Huntsville 17; Montgomery 21, Lamar Consolidated 7; Lake Creek was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Montgomery at Rudder (7 p.m. Thurs.); Brenham at Lake Creek; Randle at Huntsville; Lamar Consolidated is open
District 12-4A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
El Campo;5-0;7-2;337;217
Stafford;3-2;5-3;203;198
Brazosport;3-2;5-4;195;202
Bay City;3-2;6-3;298;131
Navasota;3-3;6-4;301;255
Iowa Colony;1-4;2-7;193;320
Needville;0-5;3-6;156;265
Last week: Brazosport 33, Navasota 27; Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27; El Campo 28, Stafford 11; Needville was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Stafford at Bay City; Iowa Colony at Needville; Brazosport at El Campo; Navasota is open
District 11-4A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
W. Connally;3-0;7-2;386;279
Madisonville;2-1;5-4;337;243
Gatesville;2-2;7-3;315;289
Salado;1-2;3-4;273;318
Waco Robinson;0-3;3-6;207;320
Last week: Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14; Gatesville 49, Robinson 6; Salado was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Madisonville at Salado (7 p.m. Thurs.); Robinson at Waco Connally; Gatesville is open
District 12-4A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Cuero;4-0;8-1;504;116
La Grange;3-1;5-4;240;194
Smithville;2-2;3-6;221;281
Gonzales;2-2;4-5;215;316
Giddings;1-3;2-7;92;282
Caldwell;0-4;0-8;66;409
Last week: Giddings 17, Caldwell 7; Cuero 61, Smithville 16; La Grange 50, Gonzales 18
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Smithville at Caldwell (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); La Grange at Cuero; Giddings at Gonzales
District 11-3A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Franklin;5-0;9-0;468;213
Cameron;4-1;6-3;388;312
Lorena;4-2;7-3;393;265
Rockdale;1-4;2-7;262;373
Academy;3-2;5-4;281;273
Troy;1-4;2-7;186;318
McGregor;0-5;1-8;205;352
Last week: Lorena 49, Troy 21; Little River Academy 34, Rockdale 27; Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7; McGregor was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Franklin at Little River Academy; Rockdale at McGregor; Troy at Cameron Yoe (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Lorena is open;
District 12-3A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Newton;5-0;8-1;386;76
Hemphill;5-1;9-1;474;143
New Waverly;4-1;7-2;340;182
Anderson-Shiro;2-3;5-4;153;203
Trinity;1-4;1-8;72;399
Warren;1-4;3-6;148;234
Kountze;0-5;0-9;80;407
Last week: Hemphill 48, Anderson-Shiro 0; Warren 28, Trinity 6; New Waverly 61, Kountze 6; Newton was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games:
Anderson-Shiro at Trinity (7 p.m. Thurs.); Warren at Kountze; New Waverly at Newton; Hemphill is open
District 13-3A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Lexington;4-0;9-0;368;106
Rogers;3-1;6-3;253;157
Buffalo;3-1;5-4;213;155
Clifton;1-3;2-7;170;246
Elkhart;1-3;2-7;234;331
Florence;0-4;1-7;91;356
Last week: Lexington 20, Rogers 0; Buffalo 48, Florence 0; Clifton 49, Elkhart 14
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Buffalo at Lexington (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Rogers at Elkhart; Clifton at Florence
District 12-2A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
C-Cadmen;4-0;9-0;409;123
Centerville;4-0;7-2;336;133
Leon;2-2;2-7;147;388
West Hardin;1-3;3-5;172;284
Groveton;1-3;2-7;137;223
Normangee;0-4;0-8;42;390
Last week: Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0; Centerville 56, Normangee 0; Leon 41, West Hardin 20
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: West Hardin at Groveton; Corrigan-Camden at Centerville (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Normangee at Leon (7 p.m. Thurs.)
District 13-2A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Flatonia;5-0;8-1;365;135
Thorndale;4-1;7-2;350;234
Holland;4-1;5-4;350;234
Hearne;3-2;5-4;206;204
Thrall;1-4;2-7;174;352
Weimar;1-5;3-7;262;283
Schulenburg;0-5;0-9;151;394
Last week: Flatonia 64, Weimar 27; Holland 53, Schulenburg 33; Hearne 34, Thrall 21; Thorndale was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Hearne at Thorndale (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Flatonia at Holland; Schulenburg at Thrall; Weimar is open
District 13-2A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Chilton;4-0;9-0;381;113
Granger;3-1;7-2;283;156
Milano;2-2;6-2;275;119
Bremond;2-2;7-2;409;185
Iola;1-3;2-7;125;282
Bartlett;0-4;2-6;125;292
Last week: Granger 28, Milano 0; Bremond 55, Bartlett 0; Chilton 43, Iola 0
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Bartlett at Granger; Iola at Bremond (7 p.m. Thurs.); Chilton at Milano (7 p.m. Thurs.)
District 14-2A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Burton;6-0;9-0;354;118
Somerville;4-1;4-5;164;321
Falls City;4-1;5-4;262;209
Yorktown;2-3;4-5;282;291
Snook;1-4;3-5;154;179
Louise;1-4;2-7;144;315
Runge;0-5;1-8;92;327
Last week: Falls City 41, Runge 12; Yorktown 53, Snook 28; Burton 71, Somerville 20; Louise is open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Snook at Louise (7 p.m. Thurs.); Somerville at Falls City; Runge at Yorktown; Burton is open
District 11-A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Calvert;1-1;3-5;270;311
Oglesby;1-0;9-0;500;176
Buckholts;0-1;2-5;274;385
Last week: Oglesby 42, Calvert 32; Covenant Christian 16; Legacy Christian 43, Buckholts 14
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Oglesby at Buckholts
TAPPS Div. IV District 3
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Northland;3-0;7-2;294;224
Brazos Christian;3-0;4-4;206;172
Rosehill;1-2;2-6;118;157
Alpha Omega;1-2;3-4;185;240
Lutheran North;0-4;0-9;88;374
Last week: Rosehill Christian 2, Lutheran North 0 (forfeit); Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 14
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lutheran North at Brazos Christian (7 p.m. Thurs.); Alpha Omega at Rosehill Christian
TAPPS Div. II District 5
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
First Baptist;5-0;9-0;574;89
Covenant Christian;4-1;8-2;493;255
Allen Academy;4-1;7-2;497;253
West. Christian;2-3;4-5;367;471
Legacy Christian;2-3;6-4;295;336
Faith West;1-4;3-7;162;438
St. Francis;0-6;0-8;20;197
Last week: Allen Academy 60, Westbury Christian 13; Legacy Christian Academy 2, St. Franciso Episcopal 0 (def.); First Baptist Christian 64, Covenant Christian 16; Legacy Christian 43, Buckholts 14
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: First Baptist Christian at Legacy Christian (6 p.m. Thurs.); Westbury Christian at Faith West Academy; Covenant Christian at Allen Academy (7 p.m. Thurs.)
TAPPS Div. III District 5
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Baytown Christian;6-0;10-0;563;173
Divine Savior;4-3;5-3;318;369
Brazosport Christian;5-1;5-3;274;248
Living Stones;4-3;5-3;318;369
St. Joseph;5-2;5-4;340;265
Second Baptist;2-4;2-7;254;470
O’Connell;0-5;1-7;112;339
Grace Academy;0-7;0-9;49;318
Last week: Second Baptist University-Model 2, Grace Christian Academy 0 (forfeit); Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20; Brazosport Christian 13, Living Stones Christian 6
Friday’s 7 p.m. game: St. Joseph at Living Stones; Second Baptist University-Model at Baytown Christian; Galveston O’Connell at Brazosport Christian