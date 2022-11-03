BV Football Standings: Nov. 2

District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Harker Heights;5-0;8-1;269;128

Temple;4-1;6-3;273;216

Pflugerville Weiss;3-2;5-4;283;230

Bryan;3-2;6-3;351;254

Waco Midway;2-4;2-8;196;394

Hutto;1-4;4-5;308;319

Copperas Cove;0-5;2-7;177;329

Last week: Pflugerville Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21; Killeen Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0; Bryan 53, Hutto 34; Temple was open

Thursday’s 7 p.m. games: Bryan at Killeen Harker Heights; Pflugerville Weiss at Hutto; Copperas Cove at Temple; Midway is open

District 11-5A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Consol;5-1;7-2;325;161

College Station;5-1;7-2;350;215

Georgetown;5-1;7-2;424;261

Cedar Park;4-2;4-5;170;167

Leander Glenn;3-3;5-4;228;162

Pflug. Hendrickson;2-4;3-6;193;286

Leander;0-6;3-6;152;289

East View;0-6;0-9;157;448

Last week: College Station 38, Consol 28; Georgetown 28, Glenn 22; Cedar Park 35, Leander 0; Hendrickson 50, East View 8

Friday’s 7 p.m. games:

College Station at Hendrickson (7 p.m. Thurs.); Glenn at Consol; Cedar Park at Georgetown; East View at Leander

District 10-5A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Lake Creek;5-0;9-0;515;165

Brenham;5-0;5-3;298;202

Huntsville;2-3;3-6;160;261

Richmond Randle;2-3;4-5;261;263

Lamar Consolidated;2-4;4-6;147;229

Montgomery;2-3;2-7;218;356

Rudder;0-5;2-7;197;357

Last week: Randle 53, Rudder 21; Brenham 31, Huntsville 17; Montgomery 21, Lamar Consolidated 7; Lake Creek was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Montgomery at Rudder (7 p.m. Thurs.); Brenham at Lake Creek; Randle at Huntsville; Lamar Consolidated is open

District 12-4A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

El Campo;5-0;7-2;337;217

Stafford;3-2;5-3;203;198

Brazosport;3-2;5-4;195;202

Bay City;3-2;6-3;298;131

Navasota;3-3;6-4;301;255

Iowa Colony;1-4;2-7;193;320

Needville;0-5;3-6;156;265

Last week: Brazosport 33, Navasota 27; Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27; El Campo 28, Stafford 11; Needville was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Stafford at Bay City; Iowa Colony at Needville; Brazosport at El Campo; Navasota is open

District 11-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

W. Connally;3-0;7-2;386;279

Madisonville;2-1;5-4;337;243

Gatesville;2-2;7-3;315;289

Salado;1-2;3-4;273;318

Waco Robinson;0-3;3-6;207;320

Last week: Waco Connally 61, Madisonville 14; Gatesville 49, Robinson 6; Salado was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Madisonville at Salado (7 p.m. Thurs.); Robinson at Waco Connally; Gatesville is open

District 12-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Cuero;4-0;8-1;504;116

La Grange;3-1;5-4;240;194

Smithville;2-2;3-6;221;281

Gonzales;2-2;4-5;215;316

Giddings;1-3;2-7;92;282

Caldwell;0-4;0-8;66;409

Last week: Giddings 17, Caldwell 7; Cuero 61, Smithville 16; La Grange 50, Gonzales 18

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Smithville at Caldwell (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); La Grange at Cuero; Giddings at Gonzales

District 11-3A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Franklin;5-0;9-0;468;213

Cameron;4-1;6-3;388;312

Lorena;4-2;7-3;393;265

Rockdale;1-4;2-7;262;373

Academy;3-2;5-4;281;273

Troy;1-4;2-7;186;318

McGregor;0-5;1-8;205;352

Last week: Lorena 49, Troy 21; Little River Academy 34, Rockdale 27; Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7; McGregor was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Franklin at Little River Academy; Rockdale at McGregor; Troy at Cameron Yoe (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Lorena is open;

District 12-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Newton;5-0;8-1;386;76

Hemphill;5-1;9-1;474;143

New Waverly;4-1;7-2;340;182

Anderson-Shiro;2-3;5-4;153;203

Trinity;1-4;1-8;72;399

Warren;1-4;3-6;148;234

Kountze;0-5;0-9;80;407

Last week: Hemphill 48, Anderson-Shiro 0; Warren 28, Trinity 6; New Waverly 61, Kountze 6; Newton was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games:

Anderson-Shiro at Trinity (7 p.m. Thurs.); Warren at Kountze; New Waverly at Newton; Hemphill is open

District 13-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Lexington;4-0;9-0;368;106

Rogers;3-1;6-3;253;157

Buffalo;3-1;5-4;213;155

Clifton;1-3;2-7;170;246

Elkhart;1-3;2-7;234;331

Florence;0-4;1-7;91;356

Last week: Lexington 20, Rogers 0; Buffalo 48, Florence 0; Clifton 49, Elkhart 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Buffalo at Lexington (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Rogers at Elkhart; Clifton at Florence

District 12-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

C-Cadmen;4-0;9-0;409;123

Centerville;4-0;7-2;336;133

Leon;2-2;2-7;147;388

West Hardin;1-3;3-5;172;284

Groveton;1-3;2-7;137;223

Normangee;0-4;0-8;42;390

Last week: Corrigan-Camden 45, Groveton 0; Centerville 56, Normangee 0; Leon 41, West Hardin 20

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: West Hardin at Groveton; Corrigan-Camden at Centerville (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Normangee at Leon (7 p.m. Thurs.)

District 13-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Flatonia;5-0;8-1;365;135

Thorndale;4-1;7-2;350;234

Holland;4-1;5-4;350;234

Hearne;3-2;5-4;206;204

Thrall;1-4;2-7;174;352

Weimar;1-5;3-7;262;283

Schulenburg;0-5;0-9;151;394

Last week: Flatonia 64, Weimar 27; Holland 53, Schulenburg 33; Hearne 34, Thrall 21; Thorndale was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Hearne at Thorndale (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Flatonia at Holland; Schulenburg at Thrall; Weimar is open

District 13-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Chilton;4-0;9-0;381;113

Granger;3-1;7-2;283;156

Milano;2-2;6-2;275;119

Bremond;2-2;7-2;409;185

Iola;1-3;2-7;125;282

Bartlett;0-4;2-6;125;292

Last week: Granger 28, Milano 0; Bremond 55, Bartlett 0; Chilton 43, Iola 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Bartlett at Granger; Iola at Bremond (7 p.m. Thurs.); Chilton at Milano (7 p.m. Thurs.)

District 14-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Burton;6-0;9-0;354;118

Somerville;4-1;4-5;164;321

Falls City;4-1;5-4;262;209

Yorktown;2-3;4-5;282;291

Snook;1-4;3-5;154;179

Louise;1-4;2-7;144;315

Runge;0-5;1-8;92;327

Last week: Falls City 41, Runge 12; Yorktown 53, Snook 28; Burton 71, Somerville 20; Louise is open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Snook at Louise (7 p.m. Thurs.); Somerville at Falls City; Runge at Yorktown; Burton is open

District 11-A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Calvert;1-1;3-5;270;311

Oglesby;1-0;9-0;500;176

Buckholts;0-1;2-5;274;385

Last week: Oglesby 42, Calvert 32; Covenant Christian 16; Legacy Christian 43, Buckholts 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Oglesby at Buckholts

TAPPS Div. IV District 3

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Northland;3-0;7-2;294;224

Brazos Christian;3-0;4-4;206;172

Rosehill;1-2;2-6;118;157

Alpha Omega;1-2;3-4;185;240

Lutheran North;0-4;0-9;88;374

Last week: Rosehill Christian 2, Lutheran North 0 (forfeit); Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lutheran North at Brazos Christian (7 p.m. Thurs.); Alpha Omega at Rosehill Christian

TAPPS Div. II District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

First Baptist;5-0;9-0;574;89

Covenant Christian;4-1;8-2;493;255

Allen Academy;4-1;7-2;497;253

West. Christian;2-3;4-5;367;471

Legacy Christian;2-3;6-4;295;336

Faith West;1-4;3-7;162;438

St. Francis;0-6;0-8;20;197

Last week: Allen Academy 60, Westbury Christian 13; Legacy Christian Academy 2, St. Franciso Episcopal 0 (def.); First Baptist Christian 64, Covenant Christian 16; Legacy Christian 43, Buckholts 14

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: First Baptist Christian at Legacy Christian (6 p.m. Thurs.); Westbury Christian at Faith West Academy; Covenant Christian at Allen Academy (7 p.m. Thurs.)

TAPPS Div. III District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Baytown Christian;6-0;10-0;563;173

Divine Savior;4-3;5-3;318;369

Brazosport Christian;5-1;5-3;274;248

Living Stones;4-3;5-3;318;369

St. Joseph;5-2;5-4;340;265

Second Baptist;2-4;2-7;254;470

O’Connell;0-5;1-7;112;339

Grace Academy;0-7;0-9;49;318

Last week: Second Baptist University-Model 2, Grace Christian Academy 0 (forfeit); Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20; Brazosport Christian 13, Living Stones Christian 6

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: St. Joseph at Living Stones; Second Baptist University-Model at Baytown Christian; Galveston O’Connell at Brazosport Christian