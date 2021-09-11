BV Football Roundup

Royal 26, Caldwell 20: BROOKSHIRE – Brookshire Royal came up with a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute for a 26-20 nondistrict victory over the Caldwell Hornets on Friday night.

Caldwell (2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Royal 28 with three minutes left, jump-starting the Falcons (2-1) game-winning drive.

Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt had a 40-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.

Zach Heaton caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to give Caldwell a 14-12 halftime lead. Hewitt had an 80-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6

Blanco 40, Anderson-Shiro 0: BLANCO – Blanco’s Devin Newsome and Connor Cofield teamed up for 242 yards rushing to lead the Panthers to a 40-0 nondistrict victory over the Anderson-Shiro Owls.

Newsome had 149 yards on 10 carries with two scores and Cofield added 93 yards on 13 carries with two scores.

Blanco (1-2) completed 1 of 7 passes for 7 yards.

Anderson-Shiro (1-2) lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.