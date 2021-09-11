BV Football Roundup

Royal 26, Caldwell 20: BROOKSHIRE – Brookshire Royal came up with a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute for a 26-20 nondistrict victory over the Caldwell Hornets on Friday night.
Caldwell (2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Royal 28 with three minutes left, jump-starting the Falcons (2-1) game-winning drive.
Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt had a 40-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.
Zach Heaton caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to give Caldwell a 14-12 halftime lead. Hewitt had an 80-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6
Blanco 40, Anderson-Shiro 0: BLANCO – Blanco’s Devin Newsome and Connor Cofield teamed up for 242 yards rushing to lead the Panthers to a 40-0 nondistrict victory over the Anderson-Shiro Owls.
Newsome had 149 yards on 10 carries with two scores and Cofield added 93 yards on 13 carries with two scores.
Blanco (1-2) completed 1 of 7 passes for 7 yards.
Anderson-Shiro (1-2) lost three fumbles and threw two interceptions.
Madisonville 35, Teague 0: TEAUGE – The Madisonville Mustangs averaged 11 yards per carry in rolling to a 35-0 nondistrict victory over the Teague Lions on Friday night.
Mustang quarterback Jeramiah Burns had 136 yards rushing on five carries, including an 81-yard touchdown run. Xzavier Whaley, Blessing Ngene and Jermacus Holland added rushing touchdowns.
Madisonville (2-1) completed 2 of 7 passes for minutes 5 yards
The Mustangs, who scored all their points in the first half, was led defensively by Lorenzo Johnson, Holland and Cameron Thrower. Johnson returned an interception 52 yards and Holland had a 45-yard return. Cameron added 13 tackles.
Rockdale 35, Lexington 14: ROCKDALE – Rockdale’s Robert Owens had five receptions for 208 yards, three of them for touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 35-14 nondistrict victory over the Lexington Eagles on Friday night.
Owens had a 92-yard touchdown to give Rockdale (2-1) a 14-0 lea
d and added a 30-yard reception to make it 21-0 with 11 seconds left in the first half. Owens’ 58-yard touchdown reception made it 35-0 midway through the third quarter.
Lexington (1-2) got a pair of touchdown passes from Sheldon Springer who completed 23 of 46 passes for 335 yards.
Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 12 of 18 passes for 293 yards as the 11-3A-DI Tigers avenged a 35-34 loss last year to the 13 3A-DII Eagles.