Bussey-led Timpson football team ends Centerville's season again

JACKSONVILLE — The ninth-ranked Centerville football team went into its rematch against top-ranked Timpson knowing it was better than a year ago. Unfortunately for the Tigers, so were the Bears, especially at quarterback.

Terry Bussey rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another 190 yards and two more scores in leading the Bears to a 41-14 victory in the Class 2A Division II regionals Friday night at the Tomato Bowl.

Timpson (13-0) advances to play Cooper in the state quarterfinals. Cooper defeated Joaquin 33-11 on Friday.

Centerville ends its season at 10-3.

The Tigers didn’t stop Bussey until he threw an incompletion on a fourth-and-6 play with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game. By then the scoring was complete as Timpson scored on six straight possessions with the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Bussey serving as the focal point.

“Hey, hats off to them, [Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger] and his bunch,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said. “I mean [Bussey] is special, and they’ve got a lot of special athletes around him. He’s a special kid.”

Centerville knew it had to keep Bussey off the field after he accounted for 286 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s 48-13 victory over Centerville for the Region III title.

The game’s tone was set early with Timpson taking advantage of a Centerville fumble.

Centerville covered 70 yards with 15 running plays early in the game. Timpson gave up yardage begrudgingly as Centerville converted a pair of third downs and a fourth down, taking 8:06 off the clock. The Tigers were in the process of picking up another first down with a hard run by Andrew Newman, who fought through would-be tacklers inside the Timpson 10, but a defender stripped the ball with Timpson recovering it at the 8.

“It was textbook. It was exactly what we needed, an eight-minute drive,” Hardee said. “Our kid was fighting like everything to get in the end zone. You’ve got to give them credit. They knocked it loose and recovered.”

The Bears then drove 92 yards in seven plays with Bussey dashing the last 58, scoring with 9 seconds left in the first quarter. The stunned Tigers ran three plays and punted, and Timpson scored again on an 11-play, 70-yard drive with Bussey going in from the 1.

Centerville picked itself up with an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run by Paxton Hancock. A 15-yard sweep by Newman followed by a 10-yard run by Hancock as he fought through would-be tacklers early in the possession gave the Tigers energy and got the crowd involved.

Run-oriented Centerville mixed in three pass completions, all for first downs as the Tigers knew they’d have to pick up the pace when they took over at their own 24 with 4:51 left in the second quarter.

But Centerville left too much time for Bussey and the Bears. Bussey completed three passes for 64 yards. Vosky Howard went the last 47 yards, avoiding would-be tacklers then fighting through defenders inside the Tiger 10, losing a shoe at the 6 and scoring with 32 seconds left for a 21-7 lead.

“When we scored to make it a one-score game, and then not to be able get the stop right there at the end of the half, that was big because we knew we had to come back out in the second half and kick off,” Hardee said.

Timpson needed only four plays in the second half to score. Howard dashed 51 yards for the touchdown on a slant pass on third-and-7 for a 27-14 lead. Howard finished with six catches for 141 yards.

Centerville answered with a 10-play, 77-yard drive with Hancock rushing for 67 yards on eight carries on the possession. Zantayl Holley scored on a 4-yard run with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers failed to recover an onside kick, leading to a 10-yard touchdown run by Bussey with 56 seconds left in the third quarter. Bussey ended the scoring with a 25-yard TD run less than two minutes into the fourth quarter after a Centerville fumble.

Bussey had 21 carries, never getting caught at the line or behind it. He completed 10 of 15 passes.

“There’s no doubt that he’s an improved player,” Hardee said. “He’s a year bigger, a year stronger, and he’s still just a junior. He’s a special kid.”

Bussey is a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and ranked 17th in the state as an athlete in the class of 2024.

Paxton is also a special player, earning all-state honors as a junior. He capped his senior year with 158 yards on 27 carries and added a 16-yard completion on a halfback pass. He eclipsed 2,000 yards during the game, giving him back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons.

Hancock was among 12 Centerville seniors playing their last game. The others included halfback/linebacker Cameron Pate, wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Flori, linemen Dude West and Tanner Welch, free safety Zach Taylor, safety Cooper Fisher, wide receiver/cornerbacks Eric Villarreal, Mark Walker, running back/linebacker Josh Robinson, wide receiver/linebacker Brett Wagnon and guard/linebacker Sye Lytle.

“I love the work ethic of this group,” Hardee said. “They’ve got a closeness about them, and they’ve been good leaders for our program this year. Man, they worked hard through the spring and summer. They were leaders in the weight room. We’re going to miss their leadership, but we’ve got a bunch of good players coming back. I know these guys have left their mark on me.”

Newman, who had 96 yards on 16 carries, and tight end/Holley are among many of Centerville’s starters returning next year.