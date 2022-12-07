Burton's defense looks to corral top-ranked Mart

Burton’s defense has put together one of the best runs in Texas high school football playoff history, but now comes the biggest challenge against top-ranked Mart led by quarterback Jonah Ross.

Mart (14-0) has breezed into the Class 2A Division II state semifinals behind Ross, who has accounted for more than 3,200 yards and 54 touchdowns.

“It’s going to be a pretty tall chore for us to do,” Burton coach Jason Hodde said. “He’s a great player, just an all-around dynamic athlete and just the entire team in general.”

Mart is a 21-point favorite over second-ranked Burton (13-0) in the battle of Panthers at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Mart has been on a mission since getting upset in the semifinals last year by Falls City. Mart is averaging 58.1 points per game, while allowing only 5.9 with seven shutouts.

“We’re ready for the challenge,” Hodde said. “We’re going to put our best foot forward and see what happens.”

Burton had made it hard on opposing teams, holding playoff opponents to an average of 127.5 yards per game. Burton became only the 20th team in playoff history to shut out its first three opponents. Burton’s defense technically also had a shutout in last week’s 20-7 victory over Granger, because the Lions’ touchdown came on a 75-yard kickoff return. In fact, the Panthers allowed only 82 yards and three first downs for their best showing of the playoffs considering the opponent.

“Whenever you play this long into the year, you’re obviously doing something right,” Hodde said. “I know we’re playing really good defense. Offensively, we’ve got to clean the game up a little bit.”

The 5-foot-10, 153-pound Ross will be by far the best quarterback Burton has faced. He’s completed 67.8% of his passes (135 of 199) for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s rushed for 954 yards and 21 TDs, averaging 9.2 yards a carry. He’s complemented by running back Ja’Deriun Bell who has 1,714 yards rushing and 32 TDs.

“I think it’s going to be a real cool game to watch,” Hodde said. “Mart’s up-tempo and throws the ball all around the field and plays good defense. We like to think we play good defense, too. We’re going to try to stay ahead of the sticks and pick up first downs and control the clock.”

Burton leans on its ground game offensively. Running backs Tyrone Gilmon, Delvin Gantt and Pierson Spies have combined for more than 2,800 yards rushing with 40 TDs.

“I think this time of year, our style of play is really going to help us,” Hodde said. “This week I hope we can execute and do the things we want to do and try to control the clock and keep their offense off the field.”

Burton has eked out four victories by a touchdown or less this season, while Mart has blown everyone out by at least 25 points except for 21-20 victory over Centerville, which had a ball-control approach much like Falls City did in last year’s 24-20 victory.

“I thought Centerville had a great plan against those guys,” Hodde said. “We’re a very similar type of team. We like to ground and pound, and we don’t throw it a whole lot. We try to play solid defense. That’s definitely the plan going in. We don’t throw it a lot. We’re not going to sit here after Week 16 and try to revamp the offense. We’re going to go out there and try to do what we do, and I think Mart’s well aware of that.”

Mart is one of the state’s more storied programs with seven state titles, while Burton is looking for its first victory in its fourth trip to the state semifinals.