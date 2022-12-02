Burton's defense leads way in 27-7 win over Granger

BASTROP — Burton’s playoff shutout streak may have ended Friday night against Granger, but the Panthers more than made up for it in other ways.

Aided by wet field conditions, Burton’s defense recovered three fumbles and had two interceptions to lead the Panthers to a 27-7 victory in the Class 2A Division II state quarterfinals at Bastrop ISD Stadium.

All four of Burton’s touchdowns were set up by defensive takeaways. Defensive back Delvin Gantt had both of Burton’s interceptions, while linebacker Colby Beck, defensive lineman Jermiah Hudgen and defensive end Chad Schubert each had a fumble recovery for the Panthers (13-0).

Schubert’s fumble recovery was the lone takeaway that didn’t result in points as Burton drove down the field but was stopped on a fourth-and-short to start the second quarter.

The teams played through a scoreless first quarter, but Granger looked primed to score first when quarterback Nate Tucker took off on a 55-yard run less than 2 minutes into the second quarter. It was Granger’s longest offensive play of the game and set up the Lions in Burton territory. But a few plays later Tucker rolled out to his left, and Schubert knocked the ball loose with Beck recovering.

The Panthers then embarked on a 57-yard drive capped by Delvin Gantt’s 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Gantt later found the end zone seconds before halftime on a fake field goal try.

Granger (11-3) fumbled on an errant shotgun snap, and Hudgen recovered it on the Granger 33-yard line with 1:45 left until halftime. After moving the ball quickly down the field, Burton brought the field goal unit on the field on fourth-and-6 just seconds before halftime. The speedy Gantt ran back toward the kicker and snapper, took a pitch, paused before finding his blockers and raced down the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown run for a 20-0 lead.

The lone points from Granger came on the ensuing kickoff as running back DJ McClelland returned it 75 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds until halftime, cutting Burton’s lead to 20-7.

In the second half, the teams were determined to not give up an inch on defense. Burton had five drives on offense in the second half but only one that resulted in points.

Running back Tyrone Gilmon bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 17-yard TD run with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Gilmon led the Panthers on the ground with 144 yards on 20 carries.

Gilmon’s touchdown was set up once again by a defensive takeaway as Gantt’s second interception gave Burton the ball on the Granger 21. Two plays later, Gilmon scored to ice the victory.