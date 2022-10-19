Burton-Runge fooball game back on

The Burton football team will play Runge at 7 p.m. Friday in Snook as scheduled after reports surfaced that Runge would cancel its last three games of the season because of a lack of players.

Runge superintendent Hector O. Dominquez Jr. told the Victoria Advocate’s Mike Forman on Wednesday that the Yellowjackets would play Burton. Panthers’ head coach Jason Hodde told Brenham radio station KWHI that Runge had a change of heart.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reported Tuesday that Runge would forfeit its remaining district games and possibly play an outlaw 6-man schedule, tentatively scheduling to play San Marcos Academy on Friday.

Burton (7-0, 4-0) is ranked second in the state in Class 2A Division II. Runge (1-6, 0-3) has lost five straight, getting outscored 119-26.

