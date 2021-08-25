Burton looks to bounce back after frustrating 2020 season

The junior adapted to the role late last season after trading snaps with freshman Colby Beck during nondistrict play in what Hodde described as a “quarterback carousel.” Senior Cooper Lucherk was also competing for time at quarterback but was moved to running back after the season opener.

“Vicente Veliz established that role as a leader, and going into this year he’s going to be our starter,” Hodde said. “He’s a well rounded young man that runs the offense, and we liked how he matured and he’s got another year under his belt. We look for him to be the field leader on offense and manage the game.”

Veliz will have good targets in tight end Weston Hinze and wide receivers Carson Lauter and Tanner Gore. In the run game, Burton returns Jaydon Brown, Tyron Gilman and utility player Peirson Speiss.

“In the offseason, [I’ve] just tried to get bigger, stronger and faster, trying to mentally prepare for what’s going to happen, especially at quarterback,” Veliz said. “We’re changing some things on offense, so hopefully this year we have more success.”

Hodde said finding a run-pass rhythm on offense will be key this season.

“We like the running backs we have, and finding that consistent mix is what we’re going to have to find out during camp,” he said.