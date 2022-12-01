Burton football team's defense dominant during playoff run

For Burton’s defensive line, the group is more than just teammates in the trenches. The tough, physical Panther unit is a family.

Really.

Tryone Gilmon, Trayvon Gilmon, Raylan Parker and Jermiah Hudgen make up Burton’s defensive line, and the four of them are cousins.

“They take a lot of pride in their D-line play,” Burton head coach Jason Hodde said. “They literally are all related, so it’s kind of a special bond for them to get out there and then be able to shut people out. It means a lot to them.”

That special bond has been a key factor in helping the Panthers shut out their first three playoff opponents this season. Burton is the only team in the state to hold each of their playoff opponents scoreless so far this year.

The 12-0 Panthers defeated Milano 47-0 to kick off their defensive playoff domination. The next week, Burton bested Rocksprings 55-0. Last week, the Panthers kept it rolling with a 7-0 win over Chilton.

Burton will try to keep the run going against Granger (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A Division II state quarterfinals at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Hodde said he doesn’t expect a shutout performance each week. He does like his defense to treat every play like it’s a do-or-die fourth-and-1 situation.

“Every down is a big down for this group, and that’s enabled them to be successful,” Hodde said. “Fortunate enough for us, we’ve been able to shut people out these last three weeks. We certainly know that’s a hard thing to do, and we don’t take that for granted. They take it on upon themselves.

“We always tell them and I think they’ve adapted that mantra that if they can’t score, they can’t win. I know that’s not always the case. Sometimes teams are going to score points, but we really go out there and try and play every play perfect on defense, and I think it shows. It’s enabled us to be successful. And you know it’s a hard-nosed mentality. It’s not a glamorous thing to be sometimes. They’ve adapted that style, and I think that makes them very successful.”

Defense has always been the program’s calling card, and Hodde says there’s no better proof of that love and pride than on the defensive line.

“They’ve had some cousins and brothers come through here that have been running backs or wide receivers or things like that,” Hodde said. “They’re not [playing offense], but they’re really good at what they do, and so they really take pride in the defensive line play. They take pride in dominating a game, and we’re just so proud of them. I know this coaching staff is proud of this entire group of kids no doubt but really proud of those young men. So from that standpoint I think that has been really key to our success this year.”

That hard-nosed mentality on defense has bled into Burton’s offense. Hodde said he has noticed that the team’s offensive line has consistently gotten better all season long not only because of the games but the work against the defensive line in practice.

While some of the Panthers play on both sides of the ball, the defensive linemen don’t play as much offense, which has allowed for a rivalry in the trenches to grow during practice all season long.

“I know our O-line has gotten consistently better since the beginning of the year, and a tribute to that is the defensive line that they have to go up against,” Hodde said. “We have some battles in practice no doubt. Sometimes there’s some fussing and fighting, a very physical group of young men, and I think that allows us to be very good on both sides of the ball.”