Versatility is a given in Class 2A where most players see action on defense and offense as well as special teams because rosters tend to be short. On a team like that, Burton’s Chad Schubert might have been the Panthers’ Mr. Reliable last season as he handled several positions on both sides of the football while helping the Panthers win 13 straight games before losing to Mart in the Division II state semifinals. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder expects to be all over the field again this year.

“We were just talking in the truck coming over here [to The Eagle’s annual media day],” Burton coach Jason Hodde said. “And Schubert said, ‘Which position do you think I’m going to play this year, Coach?’ And I just said, ‘Everything on defense.’”

That group enjoyed a good laugh, but Hodde wasn’t kidding.

“They’re just unselfish like that, and that’s what makes them such a good group,” Hodde said.

That versatility has extended off the field for this year’s senior class, which likely won’t play a home game for the second straight year.

Burton voters approved a $43.8 million school bond in November 2021 that included a football stadium with an eight-lane track. Burton played all of its games on the road last year because of the construction project that will continue into this season.

“I feel bad for the kids,” Hodde said. “It’s not anybody’s fault. It’s just the nature of the beast when they came through the program.”

Burton is hopeful the stadium will be ready for the season finale against Somerville on Oct. 27.

“It’s been tough, but we’ve learned to overcome it,” senior quarterback Colby Beck said. “It’s really not a big deal. At the beginning of last year, it was.”

With eight starters back on offense and six more on defense, Burton will be formidable wherever it plays.

The Panthers had a trio of rushers combine for more than 3,000 yards last year led by 5-10, 201-pound senior Tyrone Gilmon, the only returner. Gilmon ran for 1,170 yards and 20 touchdowns on 120 carries.

“We’ve got some running backs ready to fill in, but we are going to be a little more multiple this year,” Hodde said.

The 5-11, 170-pound Beck affords the Panthers the possibility of more run-pass options because he’s a running threat. Baseball is Beck’s best sport, which he says helps out in football.

“That ties into football and that skill set just makes it a little easier,” Beck said.

He took snaps at quarterback last season but also played tight end. Beck threw for 444 yards on 30-of-52 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

“He’s very capable and very athletic,” Hodde said. “We look forward pretty much for the first time since he’s been here just saying, ‘Hey, [quarterback] is your job,’” Hodde said. “Let’s nurture it. Let’s run with it, and let’s see what we can do with it.”

Burton will run some one- and two-back sets and operate in the shotgun but won’t stray from its true identity too far.

“We still like our three-back set system,” Hodde said. “And we like the guys we have coming up.”

Departed all-district players Delvin Gantt and Pierson Spies along with Gilmon made major impacts as underclassmen, so Burton has some recent history of getting good production from its younger players.

“We’ve got a sophomore coming up in Weston Els who’s going to be a really, really good addition for us,” Hodde said. “He’s a big, strong kid.”

Burton’s running attack became lethal last year because its young linemen matured. That unit is the offense’s strength with four returners led by senior center Zane Aschenbeck, who gave the line better continuity as he blossomed into a leader last year. Juniors Daniel Casas and Dimitri Schulte played virtually every snap in earning second-team all-district honors and senior Keagan Fenner was a first-team pick.

“The more we worked as a team, the more we talked and got to know each other and the better bond we created and the better we played on the field,” Aschenbeck said.

Beck says he’s excited about the offensive line after watching his linemen get bigger, stronger and better in the weight room during the offseason.

Burton’s run-oriented offense was complemented last year by a defense that posted five shutouts and held three other opponents to a touchdown. But the Panthers lose six players who earned all-district honors from that side of the ball.

“The secondary is going to be our issue,” Hodde said. “We lost a lot of senior leadership. We might have to shuffle some guys around, but our core defense is back.”

NOTES — Burton was ranked ninth in Texas Football to open the season, just ahead of 14-2A-II rival Falls City.