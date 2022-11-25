Burton football team earns third straight shutout victory in playoffs

While the Burton football team has made noise across the state this season for its offense, it was the Panthers’ defense that proved to be the biggest difference-maker in a 7-0 victory over Chilton at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday.

The shutout performance in the Class 2A Division II regionals continues the Burton defense’s scoreless streak in the playoffs, adding to shutouts over Milano and Rocksprings. The Panthers gave up just 95 yards Friday, including a mere 14 in the second half as they shut down a Chilton team averaging 41.3 points per game.

“Just like any other playoff game, it feels great,” Burton coach Jason Hodde said. “Really special, this one, just because of the way we had to win it. We had to go in and grind it out. Chilton’s an awesome team, an awesome program ... hats off to them. We just made a few more plays than they did.”

Burton’s defensive line pressured Chilton’s quarterback the entire night, while the Panthers’ secondary allowed just a 40% completion rate and 32 yards through the air. Senior defensive lineman Raylan Parker had a sack, while junior linebacker Colby Beck and junior defensive lineman Jermiah Hudgen each had half a sack.

“We’ve leaned on our defense all year long,” Hodde said. “That’s something that we’ve always thrived on ... it’s a mentality that our team is adapted to. We always say if they don’t score, they have a hard time winning.”

The Panthers (12-0) did just enough to snatch a victory. Junior running back Tyrone Gilmon ran for 100 yards and a touchdown, while senior wide receiver Delvin Gantt added 71 yards and senior running back Pierson Spies racked up 70 yards on 10 carries.

Collectively, Burton ran for 238 yards while finishing with minus 5 yards through the air.

After forcing a punt on the Pirates’ opening possession, the Panthers put together the game’s only scoring drive spurred by a 58-yard run by Gilmon to the Chilton 9-yard line, where a facemask penalty gave them first-and goal at the 4. The Pirates’ defense stood tall for three plays until Gilmon punched into the end zone from a yard out on fourth down. Sophomore kicker D’Mitry Schulte knocked in the extra point, giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Burton’s defense shined from start to finish, forcing Chilton (12-1) to punt on all but two of its seven possessions. In the others, the Panthers forced a turnover on downs and watched the Pirates run the clock to end the first half.

Burton advances to the state quarterfinals to face Granger (11-2) at a date and location to be determined. Granger advanced with a 35-15 victory over Falls City on Friday.