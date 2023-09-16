SAN ANTONIO – A hard-luck season continued for the Burton Panthers as the Holy Cross Knights grabbed a 21-20 overtime victory with a conversion run on Friday night.

Burton took a 20-13 lead on Drayton Oakes’ 19-yard run and the extra point, but Holy Cross answered with a 2-yard run by Gibby Alvarado and the conversion.

Burton dropped to 1-3 a season coming off a 13-1 run to the state semifinals.

Burton had a 285-194 edge in yardage as Tyrone Gilmon had 104 yards rushing.

Alvarado threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to give Holy Cross (2-2) a 13-6 halftime lead. Burton had scored on a 10-yard run by Drayton Oakes.

The Panthers tied it in the third quarter on Weston Els’ 82-yard run.