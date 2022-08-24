Burton faces dramatic playoff rematch to open district this season

Burton enters the 2022 season with revenge on its minds.

Despite having to forfeit seven games last season, the Panthers still were able as District 14-2A Division II's No. 4 seed to advance to the state quarterfinals before falling to Falls City. It marked the latest in a string of strong Burton playoff runs that were ended by the Beavers in the last decade.

This season, Burton returns 25 lettermen, and the Panthers are the pick to win District 14-2A Division II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Their main competition?

Falls City.

The burgeoning postseason rivals-turned-district mates will open league play on Sept. 23 in Giddings with last year’s playoff game fresh on the Panthers’ minds.

“We didn’t go in with the right mindset last year,” Burton linebacker Colby Beck said. “They beat us out last year, and it was a great game, but this year I think we’ll be ready for them.”

Beck, who earned first-team all-district honors last year, leads a defense that returns eight starters from a unit that held nine opponents under 10 points last season. He’ll be helped by a veteran core of two-way players including wide receiver/cornerback Tanner Gore, running back/defensive back Pierson Spiess and tight end/defensive end Carson Lauter.

“‘We’ll have more experience this year than we’ve had the past two or three years,” head coach Jason Hodde said. “That’ll help us going into this year. It’s a good blend.”

Gore, Spies, Lauter along with running backs Chad Schubert and Tyrone Gilmon and do-it-all man Delvin Gantt will look to carry the Panthers’ offense as they face questions at quarterback behind an inexperienced offensive line led by Raylan Parker.

“[I want] to lead my team further than we went last year,” Gantt said. “I was pretty disappointed in how we ended the year. We have to get physically and mentally ready to face these schools that the younger guys haven’t faced yet.”

Memories of how last year’s playoff run ended still haunt the Panthers. The thought of revenge against Falls City may be driving the team forward, but Hodde says they’re focusing on taking the season one game at a time.

“You’ve got to slow down and take things week to week,” Hodde said. “At Burton you’ve got to, because our depth is going to be limited. It is concerning, but that’s been the case every year, so we’ve got to build it up and put our best foot forward.”

Burton has a bigger goal than just beating the Beavers. It’s one that the Panthers have dreamed about for years, and it resides within an 80,000-seat stadium in Arlington each December.

“We want to win a state championship,” Hodde said. “Over the years, we’ve gotten close, and it’s something we’ve been chasing for a long time. When these young men set foot in the field house, that’s our goal.”

• NOTES — Burton will play its home games on the road while a new stadium is being constructed. Homecoming against Louise will be in Flatonia and it'll play Runge in Snook. The new stadium, which will have an eight-lane track, is part of a $43.8 million bond issued passed in November. Burton also is getting a new competition gym. ... Falls City, which lost in the state title game to Stratford, returns only two starters on offense and two more on defense. Falls City linebacker Elisha Ermis is the preseason 14-2A II defensive MVP by Texas Football, while Burton TE Lauter is the offensive MVP. ... Falls City holds a 5-4 edge over Burton in the playoffs with six of them in the quarterfinals where they've split. Burton has reached the semifinals three times, the last in 2017 when it lost to Tenaha.