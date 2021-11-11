Burton, Bremond advance in the bi-district football playoffs

Burton, which had to forfeit seven games and barely made the playoffs, rallied for a 30-29 victory over District 14-2A Division II champion Christoval in the bi-district playoffs Thursday.

Burton (3-8), which had to win its last two regular season games and have Milano lose to make the postseason, advances to play the Bruni-Louise winner.

Bremond defeated Quinlan Boles 26-14 also in 2A-II play, and Eldorado edged Somerville 35-33.

Seventh-ranked Hallettsville defeated Cameron 42-38 in 3A-I bi-district play.

Leon ended its season in a 40-7 loss to Holland in 2A-I bi-district play.