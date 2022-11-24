Burton battles Chilton in battle of unbeatens; Centerville faces Timpson in titanic rematch

Practicing on Thanksgiving is about as good as it gets for high school football teams in Texas.

Burton, ranked second in the state in Class 2A Division II, is one of those teams preparing for the third round of the playoffs and is set to play in one of the state’s marquee matchups this week. The 11-0 Panthers will face fifth-ranked Chilton (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium in the regionals.

“We’re two of the better teams in the region, and it just so happens that we’re undefeated, and it’s a great third-round matchup,” Burton coach Jason Hodde said. “It’s what high school football is all about. It’s what the playoffs are all about. It’s good for the fans. It’s good for the two schools. It’s just going to be a good ballgame.”

Centerville is also part of a top 10 matchup. The ninth-ranked Tigers (10-2) will play the top-ranked Timpson Bears (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl.

“I feel like we’re playing our best football right now, and this is when you want to be playing your best football,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said.

The Brazos Valley’s other regional semifinal matchups Friday include: Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2) in Class 5A-II at 6 p.m. at Houston’s NRG Stadium; Madisonville (8-4) vs. Silsbee (12-0) in Class 4A-II at 7 p.m. at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium; Franklin (12-0) vs. Hitchcock (11-1) in Class 3A-I at 7 p.m. at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium; and Cameron (9-3) vs. Columbus (11-1) in Class 3A-I at 7 p.m. at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium.

BURTON VS. CHILTON

Burton and Chilton will square off in one of only three matchups involving unbeaten teams in the Texas high school playoffs. The others are Palmer vs. Gunter in Class 3A-II and Frisco Reedy vs. Mansfield Timberview in 5A-I.

Other than a 28-27 victory over Italy in the second game, Chilton has won every game by at least 10 points.

“They’ve got some athleticism on the edges in their receiver positions and at the running back position,” Hodde said. “They’re going to be pretty dangerous, and defensively they’re very, very scrappy and play extremely hard.”

Burton, which reached the state quarterfinals last year, had a trio of close games early in the season but has won its last seven games by a combined score of 360-47.

Burton’s run-oriented offense is led by running backs Tyrone Gilmon, Delvin Gantt and Pierson Spies, who have combined for almost 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns. They got a boost when Burton solidified its offensive line about halfway through the season.

“Anybody who’s been around football long enough knows O-line play is a little bit like synchronized swimming — you’ve got to get the pieces working,” Hodde said. “We went through different combinations early. We were able to win games and keep winning and still work through that. We found a group that solidified themselves. I think these young men have done a remarkable job.”

Burton has settled on juniors Zane Ashenbeck, Keagan Fenner and Trayvon Gilmon and sophomores Daniel Casas and D’Mitry Schulte leading the way up front.

“Our running backs have always been kind of who they were type of deal,” Hodde said. “Our O-line has gotten extremely better, and not to take anything away from my three backs ... I mean, they’re very talented individuals.”

Those running backs were big early as Burton won three of its first four games by six points or less, including a 13-12 victory over perennial power Falls City in a District 13-2A Division II opener.

Chilton and Burton are meeting for the third time in the playoffs, having split a pair of bi-district matchups in 2018 and 2019. Chilton, which reached the state quarterfinals last year, won state titles in 1972 and 2006, beating Windthorst both times.

“It’s going to be a great game. Chilton’s traditionally a strong program year-in and year-out,” said Hodde, who in 11 seasons has built the Panthers into one of Region IV’s best programs.

Burton has made the playoffs every year under Hodde, reaching the semifinals in 2016 and ’17. They lost in the quarterfinals in 2018 and ’21, both times to Falls City. Burton made the playoffs only five times from 1956-2011, reaching the semifinals in ’11 under Clinton Smith.

REMATCH TIME

A year ago, Centerville went toe-to-toe for a half with Timpson, which managed a 14-13 lead despite having the ball for only four minutes. But Centerville struggled in the second half as Timpson rolled to a 48-13 victory in the state quarterfinals.

“We’re going to have to win the battle up front, and we’re going to have to be able to control the football and finish drives,” Hardee said.

Timpson is averaging 53 points per game and has been held under 40 only once — a 25-22 victory over Joaquin, which is still in the playoffs.

The Bears are led by junior quarterback Terry Bussey, who last year against the Tigers rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and completed 6 of 11 passes for 136 yards and two scores.

“Defensively, we’re going to have to find a way to get some stops against some great athletes,” Hardee said.

With that in mind, Centerville beefed up its nondistrict schedule.

“I just think it taught us to go four quarters when you play teams like Crawford, teams like Mart and Jefferson,” Hardee said. “They’re used to winning. All of them have tremendous athletes. They have winning traditions. I feel like in every one of those games we just continued to get better. I think it prepares you for these games down the road.”

Bussey is rated a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and is ranked 17th in the state in the class of 2024 as an athlete.

Centerville has won 10 or more games for the seventh time in the last 11 seasons under Hardee. The Tigers lean on a ball-control offense geared around Paxton Hancock, who has 1,906 yards rushing with 28 touchdowns. Andrew Newman adds 897 yards and 15 touchdowns. A veteran offensive line allows Newman to average 10.6 yards per carry and Hancock 9.8. Hancock is also the team’s leading tackler.

“Obviously Paxton is a good football player, and he’s doing great things on both sides of the ball for us, and our offensive line is setting the tone,” Hardee said. “Newman’s having a great year back there with Paxton in the backfield. We feel good about our ability to run the football, and that’s going to be important Friday.”

Bussey might run better than he throws. He had 230 yards rushing and four TDs on nine carries, including a 99-yard run in a 67-14 victory over Shelbyville during District 11-2A Division I play.

BRENHAM CUBS

First-year head coaches have injected energy at Brenham and Port Neches-Groves.

Brenham has won seven of its last eight after starting 1-3 under Danny Youngs, who came from Brazoswood. The Cubs dominated the second half last week in a 31-10 victory over Belton as quarterback Rylan Wooten had 188 yards rushing and a TD on 23 carries, and he also threw for 190 yards with Ian Stelter catching three TDs passes.

Wooten has thrown for 2,129 yards and 25 TDs and rushed for 1,240 yards and another 15 TDs.

“[Wooten] is probably the best running quarterback we have played against this year,” Port Neches-Groves coach Jeff Joseph told the Port Arthur News. “He is very talented. They have really good linebackers. They are good on the defensive front. They have some athletes in the secondary and some speed on offense, but [Wooten] is what makes them go.”

Joseph, who is in his first year, is the brother of legendary Katy coach Gary Joseph and the grandson of former Wharton coach Eddie Joseph, who was executive vice president of the Texas High School Coaches Association from 1992-2003 and is in the THSCA Hall of Honor.

HUFF STILL WINNING

College Station first-year coach Stoney Pryor is having a banner season after being elevated from offensive coordinator when former coach Steve Huff left for Decatur. Huff, like the Cougars, is in the regional semifinals. Decatur (9-3) will play Canyon Randall (9-3) in 4A-I regional action at 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium.

Decatur lost its first three games of the season to Anna 54-35, Wichita Falls Rider 30-24 and Stephenville 52-34. Junior running back Nate Palmer, who played at College Station last year, has 1,847 yards rushing on 265 carries with 21 TDs for the Eagles this season. He adds 18 receptions for 228 yards with seven TDs.