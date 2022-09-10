Burton 56, Schulenburg 41

SCHULENBURG — Burton’s Tyrone Gilmon and Pierson Spies combined for 322 yards rushing and five touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 56-41 victory over the Schulenburg Shorthorns.

Gilmon rushed for 193 yards on 12 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 10 and 67 yards. He capped the victory with an interception return for a touchdown in the closing seconds. It was the second straight nail-biter for the state’s third-ranked team in Class 2A Division I, which beat Hearne 6-0 in overtime last week.

Schulenburg (0-3) took a 33-26 lead with a touchdown on the first play of the last quarter. Gilmon’s 1-yard TD run and Delvin Gantt’s two-point conversion run with 9:08 left gave Burton a 34-33 lead, and Gantt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colby Beck to stretch the lead to 41-33 with 4 minutes left. The Shorthorns tied the game on Tyler Ryba’s two-point conversion run following his 66-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Schramek with 3:04 left, setting the stage for Gilmon’s heroics.

Spies rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries, scoring on runs of 4 and 30 yards. Ryba threw for 179 yards and three scores and rushed for another 108 yards and two scores.