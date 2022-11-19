 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

  • 0

JOHNSON CITY – The Burton Panthers rushed for 344 yards in plowing past the Rocksprings Angoras 55-0 in Class 2A-DII area playoff action Friday night.

Second-ranked Burton (11-0) advances to play Chilton. The Panthers’ Delvin Gantt rushed for 82 yards on only three carries, including a 78-yard touchdown run to end the scoring. Tyrone Gilmon had 81 yards on two carries, including a 73-yard TD run. Quarterback Colby Beck had six carries for 69 yards with TD runs of 6 and 57 yards. He also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Gore. Chad Schubert had four carries for 37 yards, including a 21-yard TD.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas Southern Preview: Joni Taylor

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert