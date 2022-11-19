Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

Second-ranked Burton (11-0) advances to play Chilton. The Panthers’ Delvin Gantt rushed for 82 yards on only three carries, including a 78-yard touchdown run to end the scoring. Tyrone Gilmon had 81 yards on two carries, including a 73-yard TD run. Quarterback Colby Beck had six carries for 69 yards with TD runs of 6 and 57 yards. He also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Gore. Chad Schubert had four carries for 37 yards, including a 21-yard TD.