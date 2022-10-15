 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burton 54, Snook 12

SNOOK — Burton’s Pierson Spies rushed for 172 yards on only seven carries with a pair of touchdowns in leading the second-ranked Panthers to a 54-12 victory over the Snook Bluejays in District 14-2A Division II play Friday night.

Spies’ 52-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes left in the first quarter gave Burton (7-0, 4-0) a 28-6 lead. Burton’s Delvin Gantt had a 55-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play. Snook (3-3, 1-2) answered 21 seconds later with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Beaux Hruska to Sam Smitherman. It took Burton only 13 seconds to make it 14-6 as Tanner Gore returned the kickoff 79 yards. Tyrone Gilmon added a 20-yard touchdown to make it 21-6.

Burton rushed for 372 yards as five different players scored. Burton’s only completion was a 67-yard touchdown reception by Chad Schubert.

Hruska was 7-of-12 passing for 122 yards.

