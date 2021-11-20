Burton 48, Bruni 6

RUNGE — Burton’s Ryan Roehling threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading the Panthers to a 48-6 victory over the Bruni Badgers in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs Friday night.

Burton (4-8) advances to play District 13 rival Granger (11-0) in regional semifinal action at 7 p.m. next Friday at Elgin. Burton defeated Granger 28-22 in district play, but the Panthers had to forfeit that victory and six others for using an ineligible player.

Roehling completed 6 of 10 passes for 138 yards against Bruni (6-4). He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Carson Lauter to open the scoring. Tanner Gore caught a 59-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead. Roehling had a 1-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game for a 28-6 lead, and he threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Gore with 31 seconds left in the first half to make it 34-6.